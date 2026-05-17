Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and West Ham will kick-off at 17 May 2026, 17:30.

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This Premier League fixture is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. Subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Premier League, with Sky Sports Ultra HDR also available for those with compatible equipment. NowTV offers a flexible streaming option for viewers without a full Sky subscription.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch on your usual domestic service, a VPN can allow you to connect to a UK-based server and access your existing subscription from overseas.

Newcastle United host West Ham United at St James' Park in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Eddie Howe's side sit 13th in the table and will be looking to arrest a run of inconsistent form in front of their own supporters. The Magpies have also been dealing with off-field noise surrounding Anthony Gordon, with reports of Bayern Munich agreeing personal terms with the winger and Newcastle holding firm on a £75m asking price adding a layer of distraction to the final weeks of the season.

For West Ham, the stakes are far more urgent. The Hammers arrive at St James' Park rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, fighting to avoid relegation with their season hanging by a thread.

Graham Potter's side were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal last time out, a result made more painful by a VAR controversy. Striker Callum Wilson had a late equaliser ruled out, with PGMOL chief Howard Webb later addressing the decision. Wilson himself broke his silence on the incident, insisting the goal should have stood.

Adding further intrigue to West Ham's situation, midfielder Mateus Fernandes has attracted significant transfer interest. Arsenal have entered the race to sign the 21-year-old, with the player's future likely to depend on whether the Hammers can preserve their top-flight status.

For Newcastle, Gordon's absence from recent squads has been a talking point. Howe confirmed at a press conference that the winger's omission was not solely down to a hip issue, leaving his status for this fixture uncertain.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Newcastle United vs West Ham, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Newcastle United vs West Ham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Newcastle head into this fixture without Valentino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Fabian Schaer, and Emil Krafth through injury, while there are no suspensions to report. The projected XI sees Nick Pope start in goal, with a back line of Malick Thiaw, Lewis Hall, Dan Burn, and Sven Botman. Bruno Guimaraes, Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Joelinton, and Sandro Tonali are named in midfield, with William Osula leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

West Ham are without Lukasz Fabianski and Adama Traore through injury, with no suspensions listed. Mads Hermansen is projected to start in goal behind a defence of Axel Disasi, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Tomas Soucek, Momodou Diouf, and Mateus Fernandes are named in midfield, with Taty Castellanos as the projected starter up front.

Form

Newcastle have picked up one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Premier League outings, scoring six goals and conceding six in that stretch. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, and before that they beat Brighton 3-1. The three losses in that run came against Arsenal, Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace, suggesting a side that has struggled for consistency against varied opposition.

West Ham's recent form tells a similarly uneven story, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five. They were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal most recently and lost 3-0 to Brentford the week before, but a 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the run shows they are capable of producing results when the conditions are right. The draw came against Crystal Palace, and their other win was a 2-1 victory over Everton.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-1 win for West Ham at home in November 2025, with Newcastle on the losing side. Across the last five Premier League encounters between the clubs, West Ham have won twice, Newcastle have won twice, and one match ended in a draw. That draw came in October 2023, a 2-2 result at West Ham, while Newcastle's most recent home win in this series was a 4-3 victory in March 2024, a match that underlines how frequently goals have featured when these two sides meet.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle sit 13th while West Ham are 18th, meaning the Hammers arrive at St James' Park in the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs West Ham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: