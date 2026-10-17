Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and Aston Villa will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:30.

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Newcastle United vs Aston Villa is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage also available via NowTV and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can stream the match through the Sky Sports app or NowTV platform.





Newcastle United host Aston Villa at St James' Park in a Premier League fixture that carries weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Matthias Jaissle's side are in desperate need of a response after a bruising 4-1 defeat to Coventry City in their last league outing, a result that left Newcastle sitting 11th and under pressure at home. St James' Park has not been the fortress it once was, and Villa arrive in the north east with the confidence of a team that has just delivered one of the performances of the season.

Unai Emery's side dismantled Fenerbahce 6-0 in the Champions League midweek, a result that announced Villa's European ambitions in emphatic fashion. Goals from Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson, Ross Barkley, and Tammy Abraham completed a rout that moved Villa third in the Champions League standings.

Away from Europe, Villa's form on the road in the Premier League has been the defining feature of their season. A 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur stands as one of the more complete away performances in the division this term, and Emery's men have shown they travel well.

Dan Burn, Newcastle's captain, is fighting to reclaim his place in the starting line-up after an ankle injury, adding further uncertainty to a home defence that has already shipped heavily in recent weeks. Jaissle must steady a side that looks vulnerable.

TV channel and live stream details are listed below for fans looking to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matthias Jaissle is without several key players for Newcastle, with Anthony Elanga, Ewen Jaouen, Jacob Ramsey, Bazoumana Toure, and Valentino Livramento all listed as injured. Captain Dan Burn is also working his way back from an ankle injury and faces a battle to be included, with his place in the starting XI far from guaranteed. Newcastle's projected XI reads: Hornicek; Hall, Miley, Thiaw, Botman; Murphy, Barnes, Wissa, Gonzalez; Willock, Fernandez-Pardo.

Unai Emery faces his own injury concerns in the Villa camp, with Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, Brian Madjo, George Hemmings, and Matteo Ruggeri all sidelined. The left-back area remains a particular concern given the absences of Maatsen and Ruggeri. Villa's projected XI is: Suzuki; Cash, Wan-Bissaka, Mings, Nilsson Lindeloef; Manzambi, Kamara, Buendia; Gomes, McGinn, Jackson.

Form

Newcastle head into this fixture in poor recent form, recording just two wins from their last five matches across all competitions against two defeats and a draw. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 home loss to Coventry City in the Premier League, a damaging result that followed an earlier 4-1 defeat to Leeds United. The wins over Hull City and Millwall offered some relief, but the pattern of conceding heavily in league football is a clear concern for Jaissle's side.

Aston Villa arrive with considerably more momentum, having won three of their last five matches with one draw and one defeat. The 6-0 Champions League win over Fenerbahce was the standout result, but the 2-3 victory at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the run underlines Villa's quality on the road. A 2-2 draw with Brentford in their most recent Premier League outing was the only flat note, with Villa having scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in an FA Cup tie in February 2026, when Newcastle ran out 3-1 winners at Villa Park. Before that, Villa claimed a 2-0 victory at St James' Park in the Premier League in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is finely balanced, though Villa's 4-1 home win in April 2025 and Newcastle's 3-0 victory at St James' Park in December 2024 highlight the swings in this rivalry. Newcastle have won two of the five meetings, Villa have won two, and one match ended level.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle sit 11th while Aston Villa are placed 16th, making this a fixture with real significance for both clubs as they look to move in the right direction in the top flight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: