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Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoAston Villa
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How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
Newcastle United
Aston Villa
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and Aston Villa will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:30.

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Newcastle United vs Aston Villa is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage also available via NowTV and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can stream the match through the Sky Sports app or NowTV platform.

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event

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Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

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NowTV

NowTV

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Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

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Newcastle United host Aston Villa at St James' Park in a Premier League fixture that carries weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Matthias Jaissle's side are in desperate need of a response after a bruising 4-1 defeat to Coventry City in their last league outing, a result that left Newcastle sitting 11th and under pressure at home. St James' Park has not been the fortress it once was, and Villa arrive in the north east with the confidence of a team that has just delivered one of the performances of the season.

Unai Emery's side dismantled Fenerbahce 6-0 in the Champions League midweek, a result that announced Villa's European ambitions in emphatic fashion. Goals from Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson, Ross Barkley, and Tammy Abraham completed a rout that moved Villa third in the Champions League standings.

Away from Europe, Villa's form on the road in the Premier League has been the defining feature of their season. A 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur stands as one of the more complete away performances in the division this term, and Emery's men have shown they travel well.

Dan Burn, Newcastle's captain, is fighting to reclaim his place in the starting line-up after an ankle injury, adding further uncertainty to a home defence that has already shipped heavily in recent weeks. Jaissle must steady a side that looks vulnerable.

TV channel and live stream details are listed below for fans looking to watch this Premier League fixture live.

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How to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
page.match.formation.title
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
L. HornicekL. HornicekL. HallL. HallA. DedicA. DedicM. ThiawM. ThiawS. BotmanS. BotmanJ. MurphyJ. MurphyH. BarnesH. BarnesY. WissaY. WissaN. GonzalezN. GonzalezL. MileyL. MileyM. Fernandez-PardoM. Fernandez-PardoZ. SuzukiZ. SuzukiM. CashM. CashA. Wan-BissakaA. Wan-BissakaT. MingsT. MingsV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefE. BuendiaE. BuendiaB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. ManzambiJ. ManzambiJ. GomesJ. GomesI. MbayeI. MbayeN. JacksonN. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Newcastle United

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Manager

  • M. Jaissle
  • U. Emery

Matthias Jaissle is without several key players for Newcastle, with Anthony Elanga, Ewen Jaouen, Jacob Ramsey, Bazoumana Toure, and Valentino Livramento all listed as injured. Captain Dan Burn is also working his way back from an ankle injury and faces a battle to be included, with his place in the starting XI far from guaranteed. Newcastle's projected XI reads: Hornicek; Hall, Miley, Thiaw, Botman; Murphy, Barnes, Wissa, Gonzalez; Willock, Fernandez-Pardo.

Unai Emery faces his own injury concerns in the Villa camp, with Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, Brian Madjo, George Hemmings, and Matteo Ruggeri all sidelined. The left-back area remains a particular concern given the absences of Maatsen and Ruggeri. Villa's projected XI is: Suzuki; Cash, Wan-Bissaka, Mings, Nilsson Lindeloef; Manzambi, Kamara, Buendia; Gomes, McGinn, Jackson.

Form

NEW

NEW - Form

BOU
D2-2
MIL
W0-1
LEE
L4-1
HUL
W2-1
COV
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
AVL

AVL - Form

COV
W1-3
TOT
W2-3
SEV
W1-3
BRE
D2-2
FB
W6-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Newcastle head into this fixture in poor recent form, recording just two wins from their last five matches across all competitions against two defeats and a draw. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 home loss to Coventry City in the Premier League, a damaging result that followed an earlier 4-1 defeat to Leeds United. The wins over Hull City and Millwall offered some relief, but the pattern of conceding heavily in league football is a clear concern for Jaissle's side.

Aston Villa arrive with considerably more momentum, having won three of their last five matches with one draw and one defeat. The 6-0 Champions League win over Fenerbahce was the standout result, but the 2-3 victory at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the run underlines Villa's quality on the road. A 2-2 draw with Brentford in their most recent Premier League outing was the only flat note, with Villa having scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Newcastle UnitedDrawAston Villa
2
1
2
FA Cup
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
4
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in an FA Cup tie in February 2026, when Newcastle ran out 3-1 winners at Villa Park. Before that, Villa claimed a 2-0 victory at St James' Park in the Premier League in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is finely balanced, though Villa's 4-1 home win in April 2025 and Newcastle's 3-0 victory at St James' Park in December 2024 highlight the swings in this rivalry. Newcastle have won two of the five meetings, Villa have won two, and one match ended level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
6600165+1118
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
624085+310
D
W
D
D
D
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
623186+29
D
L
D
D
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
62317709
L
W
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
62221013-38
L
W
L
D
W
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
14
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
17
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
18
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Newcastle sit 11th while Aston Villa are placed 16th, making this a fixture with real significance for both clubs as they look to move in the right direction in the top flight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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