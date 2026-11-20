How to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 12:30 St James' Park

Premier League action returns to St James' Park on Saturday evening as Newcastle United host Arsenal in what promises to be a charged occasion in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Arsenal arrive as the division's pacesetters, having accumulated 27 points from a possible 30 to open up a five-point lead at the summit. Mikel Arteta's side have been relentless in the early months of the campaign, with wins at Liverpool and in the Champions League underlining their credentials.

For Newcastle, the timing of this fixture is testing. Matthias Jaissle's side have managed just one home win in five matches at St James' Park this season, and back-to-back Premier League defeats before the international break have added pressure ahead of this meeting.

The fixture carries a personal dimension. Bruno Guimaraes makes his first return to Tyneside since completing a £75 million summer move to Arsenal, and the reception from the home supporters is unlikely to be warm. He has already shown he can handle hostile crowds this season, scoring against Sunderland after coming off the bench.

Harvey Barnes addressed the reunion directly in the build-up, stripping away any sentiment. His message was straightforward: Newcastle's focus is the result, not the occasion.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form.

Team news & squads