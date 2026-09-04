Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 07:30 St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth is available to watch live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom, with coverage on both TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match is also available to stream via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Newcastle United host AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park in Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with Matthias Jaissle's side looking to build on a positive start to the campaign.

The Magpies head into this fixture with back-to-back wins in league competition, including an impressive 2-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on August 29. It has been a summer of considerable investment on Tyneside, with the club pushing their total outlay to £262 million following the deadline day capture of Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Bournemouth arrive at St James' Park without a win in their opening two Premier League matches. Marco Rose's side drew 1-1 with Everton most recently, having lost 2-1 to Manchester City the weekend before, and will need a sharper showing to trouble a Newcastle team growing in confidence.

The Cherries carry some attacking threat, with Justin Kluivert and Evanilson capable of punishing defensive lapses, but they face a Newcastle backline that has conceded just twice in their two league outings so far.

For Newcastle, the absentee list is notable. Joelinton, Daniel Burn, Valentino Livramento, and William Osula are all sidelined, placing greater responsibility on the players available to Jaissle to maintain the club's early momentum.

Bournemouth also travel north with injury concerns of their own, with Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic all unavailable for Rose's squad.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle is without four players through injury. Joelinton, Daniel Burn, Valentino Livramento, and William Osula are all unavailable, with no suspensions in the squad. The projected XI features Lukas Hornicek in goal, with Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw, and Amar Dedic in defence. Joseph Willock, Nico Gonzalez, and Lewis Miley are named in midfield, with Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes, and Yoane Wissa in attack.

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose is also dealing with an injury-hit squad ahead of the trip north. Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic are all ruled out, with no suspensions reported. The projected XI has Djordje Petrovic in goal, backed by a defence of Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert, Adam Smith, and James Hill, with Lewis Cook, Rayan, and Alex Scott in midfield, and Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Newcastle have recorded two wins and one draw from their three competitive matches since the season began, with their two pre-season friendlies both ending in defeat. In Premier League action, they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away from home on August 29 and drew 2-2 with Liverpool on August 23. The Magpies also progressed in the Carabao Cup, beating West Bromwich Albion 3-2 on August 26. Across their last five matches in all competitions, Newcastle have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Bournemouth's last five matches show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their sole victory came in a 10-1 pre-season rout of Genoa on August 4, while their two Premier League outings have produced a draw against Everton and a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City. The Cherries drew 2-2 with Real Betis in pre-season and lost 2-1 to Mainz 05, scoring five goals and conceding seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-2 defeat for Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League on April 18, 2026. Before that, the two clubs drew 3-3 in an FA Cup tie at the same venue in January 2026. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Bournemouth have won twice, with two draws and one Newcastle win, scoring a total of ten goals to Newcastle's six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle United currently sit sixth, while AFC Bournemouth are fourteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: