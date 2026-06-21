World Cup - Grp. G BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between New Zealand and Egypt will kick-off at 22 Jun 2026, 02:00.

In the United Kingdom, New Zealand vs Egypt is available to watch live on free-to-air television. TV channel and live stream options for UK viewers are listed below.

New Zealand face Egypt in a pivotal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G fixture at BC Place in Vancouver, with both sides knowing that a second successive draw could leave their knockout round hopes hanging by a thread.

The All Whites earned a 2-2 draw against Iran in their opener, twice taking the lead through Elijah Just before defensive lapses cost Darren Bazeley's side a winning start. The result was spirited, but the manner in which New Zealand conceded will have given the coaching staff plenty to address before this second group game.

Egypt were equally unable to claim maximum points on Matchday 1, grinding out a 1-1 draw with Belgium in Seattle. Emam Ashour's early strike — set up by Mohamed Salah — gave the Pharaohs the lead, only for an unfortunate Mohamed Hany own goal to hand the Red Devils a share of the spoils late on.

With the entire Group G table level on points after the opening round, this match at BC Place carries genuine weight for both nations. Neither side can afford to fall further behind Belgium and Iran, who will be watching events in Vancouver closely.

Salah remains the undisputed focal point of Hossam Hassan's attack. The Egyptian captain provided the assist for Ashour's opener against Belgium and will look to exploit space behind New Zealand's advancing full-backs. Bazeley's side, meanwhile, will lean on the aerial presence of Chris Wood and the direct running of Just to stretch Egypt's compact defensive block.

The only previous meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 Egypt win in a March 2024 friendly, though the dynamics of a World Cup group stage are a different proposition entirely.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand vs Egypt live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch New Zealand vs Egypt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Darren Bazeley names a projected XI of Max Crocombe in goal, with Liberato Cacace, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, and Tim Payne forming the back four. Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh, Joe Bell, and Elijah Just are named in midfield, with Marko Stamenic and Chris Wood leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the All Whites.

Hossam Hassan's projected XI sees Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir start in goal behind a back four of Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdi Fathi, and Ahmed Abou El Fotouh. Mostafa Ziko, Emam Ashour, Mohanad Lasheen, and Marwan Ateya are named in midfield, with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for Egypt. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further team news emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

New Zealand head into this fixture with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 2-2 draw with Iran in their World Cup opener on June 16, while their only victory in that run came against Chile, a 4-1 result in March. They also suffered defeats to England (1-0), Haiti (4-0), and Finland (2-0) across the same period. New Zealand scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five outings.

Egypt's recent record shows two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent outing was the 1-1 draw with Belgium on June 15, and prior to that they beat Russia 1-0 in late May and defeated Saudi Arabia 4-0 in March. A 2-1 defeat to Brazil on June 6 and a goalless draw with Spain round out the five-match run. Egypt scored six goals and conceded three across that stretch, suggesting a more defensively solid recent profile than their opponents.





Head-to-Head Record

NZL Last match EGY 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Egypt 1 - 0 New Zealand 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between New Zealand and Egypt in the available data took place on March 22, 2024, a friendly in which Egypt won 1-0. That result gives the Pharaohs the narrow historical edge, though the sample size is limited to a single fixture. No further head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between the two nations.

Standings

In Group G, New Zealand currently sit first and Egypt are fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New Zealand vs Egypt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: