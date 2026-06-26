World Cup - Grp. G BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between New Zealand and Belgium will kick-off at 27 Jun 2026, 04:00.

Gemini

In the UK, New Zealand vs Belgium is live on BBC One, with the match also available to stream via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

New Zealand face Belgium in the Group G finale of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place in Vancouver, with both sides knowing exactly what is at stake when they kick off on June 26.

For New Zealand, this is uncharted territory. A 2-2 draw with Iran on matchday one gave Darren Bazeley's side genuine cause for optimism, but a 3-1 defeat to Egypt — in which they surrendered a lead and conceded three times after the break — brought them back to earth sharply. The All Whites need a result here to have any hope of progressing.

Chris Wood remains the heartbeat of this New Zealand side. The Nottingham Forest striker carries the weight of a nation's ambitions, and Bazeley will need him firing. Elijah Just, who scored both goals against Iran, is another player capable of hurting Belgium if given space to run.

Belgium arrived in North America carrying genuine expectations, and those expectations have not been met. Two draws from two — including a goalless stalemate against Iran that was played for a long stretch with ten men following Nathan Ngoy's red card — leave Rudi Garcia's side in a precarious position. Kevin De Bruyne has been candid about the team's failings, publicly admitting they have not been up to the task and have made silly mistakes at the worst possible moments.

There are further complications in the Belgium camp. Jeremy Doku was granted special leave to travel to London for the birth of his first child, and his sharpness heading into this match is a genuine question Garcia must answer. The Belgium coach also faces a decision up front, with Romelu Lukaku's place in the starting XI not guaranteed.

Belgium still possess the individual quality to win this match. Thibaut Courtois, De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, and Lukaku represent a formidable spine. But this group stage has shown that quality on paper counts for little if the collective does not function, and New Zealand will press and work and make life difficult.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch New Zealand vs Belgium live.

How to watch New Zealand vs Belgium with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Darren Bazeley is expected to name the same core that started against Egypt. The projected XI for New Zealand reads: Max Crocombe; Liberato Cacace, Michael Boxall, Tim Payne, Finn Surman; Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just, Marko Stamenic, Joe Bell; Chris Wood. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the All Whites.

For Belgium, Nathan Ngoy serves a suspension after his red card against Iran. The projected XI shows: Thibaut Courtois; Brandon Mechele, Koni De Winter, Maxim De Cuyper, Thomas Meunier; Nicolas Raskin, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Alexis Saelemaekers, Youri Tielemans; Romelu Lukaku. No other injuries are listed, though Garcia faces selection decisions up front. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 25 N. Ngoy

Form

New Zealand have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 3-1 defeat to Egypt on June 22, a game they led before conceding three times after half-time. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Iran on June 16 in their World Cup opener. The only win in the sequence came against Chile in March, a 4-1 result. Defeats to England (1-0) and Haiti (4-0) complete the run. New Zealand have scored eight goals and conceded twelve across those five games.

Belgium have won two and drawn three of their last five matches, with no defeats in that period. Their most recent outing was the 0-0 draw with Iran on June 21, played for a significant stretch with ten men. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Egypt on June 15. Belgium beat Tunisia 5-0 and Croatia 2-0 in pre-tournament friendlies and drew 1-1 with Mexico earlier in the year. They have scored seven goals and conceded three across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between New Zealand and Belgium. Official historical records for this fixture are not included in the available dataset.

Standings

In Group G, New Zealand sit fourth and Belgium third heading into the final matchday.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New Zealand vs Belgium today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



