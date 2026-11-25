How to watch New Zealand U17 vs Belgium U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 26 Nov 2026 - 08:00

New Zealand U17 face Belgium U17 in Group G of the World Cup U17, with the two sides separated by two places in the table. Venue and kick-off time details have not yet been confirmed.

New Zealand arrive in fourth place and still searching for their first win of the tournament. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Vietnam U17 on November 23, a result that showed they can score at this level.

The defensive side is a concern. They lost 3-0 to Mali U17 on November 20, and their last five matches contain just one point.

Belgium sit second in the group and bring far better form. They beat Vietnam U17 3-2 on November 20 after winning three straight in European Championship U17 qualification.

That qualifying run included an 8-1 win over Kosovo U17, a 4-1 victory over Latvia U17 and a 1-0 success away to Croatia U17. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Mali U17 on November 23.

That loss is the one blemish on a strong month, and Belgium will want to bounce back. New Zealand, with their leaky defence, may offer the chance.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Team news & squads