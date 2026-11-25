How to watch New Zealand U17 vs Belgium U17 with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
New Zealand U17 face Belgium U17 in Group G of the World Cup U17, with the two sides separated by two places in the table. Venue and kick-off time details have not yet been confirmed.
New Zealand arrive in fourth place and still searching for their first win of the tournament. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Vietnam U17 on November 23, a result that showed they can score at this level.
The defensive side is a concern. They lost 3-0 to Mali U17 on November 20, and their last five matches contain just one point.
Belgium sit second in the group and bring far better form. They beat Vietnam U17 3-2 on November 20 after winning three straight in European Championship U17 qualification.
That qualifying run included an 8-1 win over Kosovo U17, a 4-1 victory over Latvia U17 and a 1-0 success away to Croatia U17. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Mali U17 on November 23.
That loss is the one blemish on a strong month, and Belgium will want to bounce back. New Zealand, with their leaky defence, may offer the chance.
Here is what we know about how to follow the match.