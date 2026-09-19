Watch New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 MetLife Stadium

The New York Jets host the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Team News

New York Jets Team News

The Jets have officially ruled out four key contributors ahead of Sunday's game

Minkah Fitzpatrick (S) - Out with a groin injury suffered in the season opener. Former starter Andre Cisco is slated to take over his role in the secondary.

Omar Cooper Jr. (WR) - Out with an ankle injury.

Joseph Ossai (EDGE) - Out due to a foot injury.

Kene Nwangwu (RB) - Out with a back injury.

On a positive note for the Jets, rookie cornerback D'Angelo Ponds is fully healthy after missing Week 1 with a calf issue and is set to make his NFL debut. Pass rusher Will McDonald IV (ankle) is also expected to play after being a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Green Bay Packers Team News

The Green Bay Packers are facing significant depth issues along their defensive line. Their mid-week practice tracking highlighted several areas of concern:

Javon Hargrave (DT) - Did Not Practice on Thursday due to a combined knee injury and concussion protocol entry.

Warren Brinson (DT) - Sidelined entirely from practice with a calf injury.

Lukas Van Ness (EDGE) - Continues to progress through concussion protocol but has managed back-to-back limited practice sessions, putting him in line to play if he is cleared.

Aaron Banks (G) - Remained a limited participant with a knee injury after sitting out Week 1.

Devonte Wyatt (DT) and Ty'Ron Hopper (LB) - Both remained limited in training with ankle and Achilles issues respectively.



