Watch New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 13:00 MetLife Stadium

The New York Giants host the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans Team News

New York Giants Team News

The Giants are reeling from a devastating 28-6 Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which cost them their starting signal-caller for the remainder of the season.

Quarterback Realignment : Starting QB Jaxson Dart is out for the season and headed to Injured Reserve for knee surgery. Veteran backup Jameis Winston takes over the offense to make his first start of 2026.

Offensive Line & Wideouts : Left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) explicitly confirmed he will play on Sunday. Dynamic rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) was completely removed from the injury report and is fully cleared.

Defensive Concerns : Star pass-rusher Brian Burns (ankle) did not practice all week and remains a true game-time decision (Questionable). The secondary is also banged up, with cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) and safety Tyler Nubin (calf) both listed as Questionable.

Tennessee Titans Team News

Head coach Robert Saleh is hunting for his first win with the 0-2 Titans before their schedule hardens with matchups against Baltimore and Houston.

Backfield Health : Running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) is Questionable after sitting out earlier sessions and managing a limited practice on Friday. Fellow back Tony Pollard (ankle) practiced fully and will play alongside young signal-caller Cam Ward.

The MetLife Reunion : Titans Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll returns to New York to face his former squad. He brings along a handful of former Giants now wearing Titans uniforms, including wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, cornerback Cor'Dale Flott, and tight end Daniel Bellinger.



