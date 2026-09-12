Watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 20:20 MetLife Stadium

The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) on Monday, September 14, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1.20am (BST).

How to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and Sky Sports NFL / Sky Sports Main Event.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Team News

Both teams entered the final days of preparation with relatively clean health bills, but major injury plot twists on Friday shifted the landscape for both offenses.

New York Giants Team News

The biggest story in East Rutherford is the status of rookie sensation wide receiver Malik Nabers. While he was a full participant in practices all week following a lighter ramp-up period, the Giants officially labeled him as questionable on their final Friday injury report.

Head coach John Harbaugh, making his official debut for Big Blue, called Nabers a game-time decision, stating that "all things are possible." Beyond Nabers, the Giants are in incredibly good physical shape.

Malik Nabers (WR) (Knee) : Questionable. Fully practiced but his availability will be determined right before kickoff.

Andrew Thomas (LT) (Knee) : Clear. Practiced fully and will protect quarterback Jaxson Dart's blindside.

Theo Johnson (TE) (Shoulder) : Clear. Participated fully all week and is ready to start.

Bryan Hudson (OC) (Knee) : Clear. Good to go for the interior offensive line.

Shelby Harris (DT) (Achilles) : Clear. Expected to rotate heavily on the defensive front.

Dallas Cowboys Team News

The Cowboys suffered a devastating blow during Friday's practice when backup running back Malik Davis was carted off the field with a hip injury. He has already been ruled out for Sunday night. COO Stephen Jones hinted the injury is "pretty serious," which puts massive pressure on starter Javonte Williams.

This comes on top of the Cowboys already losing All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith earlier in the week to thumb surgery. Smith is on Injured Reserve (IR) and will miss 4 to 6 weeks, forcing TJ Bass to step into the starting line-up.

Malik Davis (RB) (Hip) : Out. Suffered a serious practice injury on Friday and will not play.

Tyler Smith (OL) (Thumb) : Out / IR. Missing at least a month; TJ Bass will start in his place.

Ajani Cornelius (OL) (Knee) : Questionable. Was limited in practice and his status remains up in the air.

Jonathan Bullard (DT) (Groin) : Clear. Practiced fully late in the week and will bolster the interior defense.

Luke Schoonmaker (TE) (Personal) : Clear. Missed Thursday's practice for personal reasons but is not injured and remains on track to play in 3-TE packages.



