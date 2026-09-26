Watch New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 16:25 Caesars Superdome

The New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 9.25pm (BST) on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News

New Orleans Saints Team News

The biggest challenge for the Saints heading into Week 3 is a major reshuffle on their offensive line. Rookie starting left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. suffered a severe high ankle sprain last week and has been placed on Injured Reserve (IR), leaving fourth-year tackle Asim Richards to protect quarterback Tyler Shough's blindside against Maxx Crosby

Barion Brown (WR/RS) (Hamstring) - OUT : The rookie wideout and return specialist did not practice all week. Head coach Kellen Moore noted that kick-returning duties will be handled "by committee".

Christen Miller (DL) (Toe) - OUT : Sidelined for Sunday after failing to participate in practice throughout the week.

Martin Emerson Jr. (CB) (Shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE : Upgraded to limited participation on Friday, his status remains a game-time decision.

Travis Etienne Jr. (RB) (Hamstring) - EXPECTED TO PLAY : Despite being limited earlier in the week, he logged a full practice on Friday and carries no injury designation. He will share the backfield with Alvin Kamara.

Las Vegas Raiders Team News

The Raiders, led by rookie head coach Klint Kubiak, are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2021. They have a few critical game-time decisions on their hands, particularly regarding their star rookie tight end.

Treydan Stukes (S) (Concussion) - OUT : Ruled out after sitting out practice all week. Rob Leonard is expected to lean on Anthony Johnson to fill the void at free safety.

Brock Bowers (TE) (Knee) - QUESTIONABLE : The standout rookie tight end was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was a non-participant (DNP) during Friday's practice, casting a shadow over his highly anticipated 2026 debut.

Kwity Paye (DE) (Illness) - QUESTIONABLE : Added to the report late in the week, he was a limited participant on Friday.

Aidan O'Connell (QB) (Personal) - QUESTIONABLE : Missed practice all week due to non-injury personal reasons.



