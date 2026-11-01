How to watch New England Revolution vs Inter Miami CF with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 1 Nov 2026 - 19:00 Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution host Inter Miami CF at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as the regular season enters its final stretch.

The Revolution arrive in outstanding form, having won four of their last five league matches. Marko Mitrovic's side beat Red Bull New York 3-2 in their most recent outing and sit second in the Eastern Conference, firmly in contention for a top playoff seed.

Inter Miami come into this fixture having drawn 2-2 with FC Cincinnati in their last match, a game in which Luis Suarez opened the scoring before Cincinnati turned the game around, only for Riquelme Fillipi to equalise in the 90th minute. It was a result that followed a 2-0 defeat to Red Bull New York the week prior.

Messi was booked in that Cincinnati draw and had a quieter night overall, though coach Kily Gonzalez will be encouraged that his side showed character to rescue a point late on. The Argentine captain remains central to everything Miami do going forward.

With Inter Miami sitting third in the Eastern Conference on 55 points, the gap between these two sides in the standings is slim. A win for either team here would have a meaningful impact on the final playoff seedings.

This is a fixture between two teams with contrasting momentum. Revolution are surging, Miami are steadying. Something has to give at Gillette Stadium.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

Team news & squads