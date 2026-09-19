Watch New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Gillette Stadium

New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Both squads are dealing with notable injuries to key defensive starters and pass-catchers.

New England Patriots Team News

Major Absences : Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was placed on injured reserve following an injury in Week 1 and is expected to miss at least four weeks.

Did Not Participate (DNP) : Starting cornerback Carlton Davis III missed successive practices with a neck issue. Rookie offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover also stayed sidelined due to a knee injury.

Limited Participation (LP) : Linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (foot) and interior offensive lineman Ben Brown (knee) remain limited.

Positive Boost : In great news for Drake Maye's offense, running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was a full participant and confirmed he is "ready to go" for his season debut. Linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) also logged full practice sessions.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Did Not Participate (DNP): Newly acquired wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. missed practice with a foot injury after initially being limited earlier in the week. Tight end Darnell Washington missed practice due to personal reasons. Veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward sat out Thursday's practice for a standard rest day.

Limited Participation (LP): Star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. continues to handle a back injury/conditioning routine. However, head coach Mike McCarthy indicated he expects Porter to keep progressing. Starting left tackle Troy Fautanu upgraded to limited after sitting out earlier in the week with an ankle issue.



