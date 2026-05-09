Premiership - Championship Group Fir Park

Today's game between Motherwell and Hearts will kick-off at 9 May 2026, 20:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Motherwell vs Hearts are listed below. The match is available to watch live on Sky Sports, with coverage across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV is also an option for viewers without a full Sky subscription.

If you are travelling and cannot access your usual service, a VPN may allow you to stream from abroad using your existing subscription. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of your provider before doing so.

Motherwell host Hearts at Fir Park in Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Hearts arrive as the division's top side, sitting first in both the Premiership standings and the Championship Group. Three points here would further cement their position at the summit.

Motherwell find themselves fourth, still in contention but needing results to go their way. A home win would close the gap and give their campaign fresh momentum.

The visitors come into this match in strong form, winning three of their last five Premiership outings. Their most recent result — a 2-1 win over Rangers — underlines just how well they are travelling right now.

Motherwell's form has been patchier. They won away at Rangers last month but have since dropped points against Falkirk and lost at home. The Fir Park crowd will be hoping for a reaction.

These two sides met as recently as April 11, when Hearts ran out 3-1 winners. Motherwell will be eager to reverse that result on home soil.

For full details on how to watch Motherwell vs Hearts live, including TV channel and live stream information, read on.

How to watch Motherwell vs Hearts with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Motherwell ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions, and no projected XI has been provided. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

The same applies to Hearts, with no injury or suspension information confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Motherwell have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five Premiership matches. Their sole victory came away at Rangers, winning 3-2 on April 26. They drew 0-0 with Hibernian in late March but lost to Falkirk twice — 2-3 away and 1-0 at home — and were beaten 3-1 by Hearts on April 11. They have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Hearts have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five Premiership outings and drawing one. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 win over Rangers on May 4. They also beat Hibernian 2-1 away and Motherwell 3-1, while drawing 2-2 at Livingston and edging Dundee FC 1-0. Hearts have scored eight goals and conceded four across that run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 11, 2026, when Hearts beat Motherwell 3-1 at Tynecastle in the Premiership. Before that, Motherwell held Hearts to a 0-0 draw at Fir Park in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Hearts have won two, with three draws and no wins for Motherwell. Hearts have scored nine goals in those meetings, with Motherwell netting four.

Standings

In the Premiership, Hearts sit first and Motherwell are fourth. The same positions are reflected in the Championship Group standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Motherwell vs Hearts today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: