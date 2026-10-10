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Premiership
team-logoMotherwell
Fir Park
team-logoCeltic
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How to watch today's Motherwell vs Celtic Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Motherwell vs Celtic
Motherwell
Celtic
Premiership

How to watch the Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premiership - Game Week 8
Fir Park

Today's game between Motherwell and Celtic will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 12:00.

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Motherwell vs Celtic is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports Football, with coverage also accessible through NowTV and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Sky Sports Football

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NowTV

NowTV

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Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

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Celtic travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, with Martin O'Neill's side looking to arrest a difficult run of form and reassert their position at the top of the table.

Motherwell have struggled badly in recent weeks, sitting in eighth place and winless in their last three Premiership outings. Alfred Johansson's side will need a significant improvement to trouble the league leaders.

Celtic arrive under a cloud of uncertainty that has since cleared. O'Neill considered his position during the international break following three consecutive defeats, but he has confirmed he will stay and lead the club forward.

The Hoops' defensive options have come under scrutiny in recent months. Cameron Carter-Vickers, the USMNT centre-half who attracted Premier League interest, remains at Parkhead, though questions continue to be asked about recruitment at the club.

Despite Celtic's troubles, the gap in league position tells its own story. O'Neill's side remain top of the Premiership and will be determined to extend that advantage on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Motherwell vs Celtic live.

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How to watch Motherwell vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Motherwell vs Celtic Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Johansson

Alfred Johansson takes charge of Motherwell for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Martin O'Neill names his Celtic squad having recently confirmed he will remain as manager. As with Motherwell, no detailed injury or suspension list has been confirmed for the visitors ahead of the game. Further team news will be provided when available.

Form

MOT

MOT - Form

MIR
D3-3
DUU
W3-0
RAN
L1-0
ABE
L0-4
DUF
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CEL

CEL - Form

MIR
W1-2
JOH
W0-1
RAN
L3-0
FTC
L1-3
RAN
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Motherwell arrive at this fixture in poor form, having won just one of their last five Premiership matches. Their record across that run reads one win, one draw, and three defeats, with their most recent outing ending in a 2-1 loss to Dundee FC. A heavy 4-0 defeat to Aberdeen earlier in the sequence underlines the defensive problems Johansson's side have faced, and they have conceded nine goals across those five games while scoring only seven.

Celtic's recent form has also been turbulent. O'Neill's side have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, with defeats coming against Rangers twice and Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Their most recent Premiership outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Rangers, though they did record back-to-back league wins against St. Johnstone and St. Mirren before that setback.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MotherwellDrawCeltic
1
0
4
Premiership
Motherwell badge
Motherwell
MOT
2
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
3
FT
Premiership
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
3
Motherwell badge
Motherwell
MOT
1
FT
Premiership
Motherwell badge
Motherwell
MOT
2
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
0
FT
Premiership
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
3
Motherwell badge
Motherwell
MOT
2
FT
Premiership
Motherwell badge
Motherwell
MOT
1
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
3
FT
8Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-3 to Celtic at Fir Park in May 2026, a result that continued the visitors' strong record in this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Celtic have won four times to Motherwell's one, with that solitary home win coming in December 2025 when Motherwell won 2-0 at Fir Park. Celtic have scored 12 goals and conceded eight across those five encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RangersRangersRAN
8611115+619
W
W
W
W
W
2
CelticCelticCEL
7601144+1018
L
W
W
W
W
3
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
8512198+1116
W
D
L
W
W
4
Dundee FCDundee FCDUF
8413118+313
W
W
L
D
L
5
Dundee UnitedDundee UnitedDUU
83231011-111
W
W
D
L
W
6
St. MirrenSt. MirrenMIR
8314814-610
L
L
L
L
W
7
St. JohnstoneSt. JohnstoneJOH
7223910-18
D
L
W
D
L
8
AberdeenAberdeenABE
722378-18
D
W
D
L
L
9
MotherwellMotherwellMOT
7223911-28
L
L
L
W
D
10
HibernianHibernianHIB
8215812-47
L
D
L
L
L
11
FalkirkFalkirkFAL
8134711-46
L
D
W
D
L
12
KilmarnockKilmarnockKIL
8125718-115
L
D
W
D
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff

In the Scottish Premiership table, Celtic sit top in first place while Motherwell are down in eighth, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs at this stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Motherwell vs Celtic today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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