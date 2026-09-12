Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 16:25 US Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 9.25pm (BST).

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and Channel 5.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers Team News

The Minnesota Vikings enter their Week 1 home opener against the Green Bay Packers with a perfectly clean injury report, while the Packers are dealing with multiple critical injuries to their offensive line and star players.

Minnesota Vikings Team News

The big headline in Minnesota is the clean bill of health. Not a single player on the active 53-man roster carries an injury designation heading into Sunday.

The Debut of Kyler Murray: After 343 days away from a real game, quarterback Kyler Murray makes his highly anticipated Vikings regular-season debut. He is surrounded by a completely healthy, elite supporting cast featuring Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Aaron Jones Sr.

Rookie Progress: Rookies Jakobe Thomas (safety), Jacob Thomas (safety), and Caleb Tiernan (tackle) all recovered from minor preseason ailments and logged full practices by Friday.

The 'Hitman' Returns: 6-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith officially re-signed this past week and is locked in to start, giving Brian Flores' defense its premier on-field communicator.

Green Bay Packers Team News

In stark contrast, Matt LaFleur's Packers are facing severe depth and health challenges, particularly on the offensive line and in the pass rush.

Elite Absences: The Packers will officially be without superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) and star running back Josh Jacobs, both of whom are unavailable for the season opener.

Offensive Line Crisis: Starting left guard Aaron Banks (knee) and starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) are both officially listed as Questionable after being limited in practice all week. If they cannot play or are limited, protecting Jordan Love against a heavy blitzing Vikings defense will be a massive chore. Left tackle Jordan Morgan (knee) practiced in full on Friday and carries no designation.

Defensive Line Blow: Defensive tackle Warren Brinson (calf) has officially been Ruled Out for Sunday's contest after failing to practice all week.

Cleared to Play: In positive news for Green Bay, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (knee), edge Barryn Sorrell (foot), and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle) have all shed their injury designations and will play.



