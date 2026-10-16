League One - Game Week 11 17 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Stadium MK

Today's game between Milton Keynes Dons and Luton Town will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Milton Keynes Dons vs Luton Town is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this League One fixture are listed below.





Milton Keynes Dons host Luton Town at Stadium MK in League One, with both sides arriving in contrasting form and with plenty to play for in the lower half of the third tier.

The Dons are managed by Paul Warne and are sitting deep in the relegation zone, making this a fixture that carries real weight for the home side. A run of mixed results in league football has left them with little margin for error.

Luton, under Jack Wilshere, arrive at Stadium MK with more confidence behind them. The visitors have been picking up results and will be looking to push further up the League One table.

The gap between the two sides in the standings makes this a fixture with clear stakes. MK Dons need points to drag themselves away from danger, while Luton have the chance to consolidate a mid-table position.

For TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time details, read on below.

How to watch Milton Keynes Dons vs Luton Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Paul Warne's MK Dons squad news ahead of this fixture is still being confirmed, with no probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information currently available. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Jack Wilshere's Luton Town are in a similar position, with team news yet to be confirmed. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and squad details will be added as they become available.

Form

MK Dons head into this match with a recent League One record of one draw and one defeat from their last two third-tier outings, though they have shown a different side in cup football. Their most recent match was a 1-5 home defeat to Reading, a result that will concern Warne's side. Earlier in their last five games, they drew 0-0 with AFC Wimbledon and drew 1-1 with Peterborough United, with their wins coming in the EFL Trophy against Brentford Academy (7-1) and Crawley Town (4-1). Across those five matches, the Dons scored 13 goals but conceded eight, with the cup results flattering an otherwise inconsistent picture in the league.

Luton arrive in better shape across their recent five games, winning three, losing two, and scoring nine goals in the process. Their last outing was an impressive 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers in League One, and they also recorded a 6-0 EFL Trophy victory over Ipswich Academy. Their two defeats came against Bradford City (0-1) and Stevenage (1-2) in league action. Luton have conceded just three goals across those five matches, giving them a solid defensive foundation heading into this trip.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the EFL Trophy in October 2018, when Luton Town won 3-0 as the home side. The head-to-head record across the three listed fixtures shows Luton with the upper hand, winning all three matches and scoring eight goals to MK Dons' two. The earlier encounters, both in League One in the 2004-05 season, also went Luton's way, including a 4-1 win at Stadium MK in November 2004.

Standings

In League One, MK Dons are currently 23rd, deep in the relegation places, while Luton Town sit in 14th, comfortably mid-table. The gap between the two sides underlines the contrasting pressures each team faces going into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Milton Keynes Dons vs Luton Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: