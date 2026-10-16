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League One
team-logoMilton Keynes Dons
Stadium MK
team-logoLuton Town
Watch it on Sky Sports+
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How to watch today's Milton Keynes Dons vs Luton Town League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Milton Keynes Dons vs Luton Town
Milton Keynes Dons
Luton Town
League One

How to watch the League One match between Milton Keynes Dons and Luton Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
League One - Game Week 11
Stadium MK

Today's game between Milton Keynes Dons and Luton Town will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Milton Keynes Dons vs Luton Town is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this League One fixture are listed below.

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Sky Sports+

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Milton Keynes Dons host Luton Town at Stadium MK in League One, with both sides arriving in contrasting form and with plenty to play for in the lower half of the third tier.

The Dons are managed by Paul Warne and are sitting deep in the relegation zone, making this a fixture that carries real weight for the home side. A run of mixed results in league football has left them with little margin for error.

Luton, under Jack Wilshere, arrive at Stadium MK with more confidence behind them. The visitors have been picking up results and will be looking to push further up the League One table.

The gap between the two sides in the standings makes this a fixture with clear stakes. MK Dons need points to drag themselves away from danger, while Luton have the chance to consolidate a mid-table position.

For TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time details, read on below.

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How to watch Milton Keynes Dons vs Luton Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Milton Keynes Dons vs Luton Town Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Warne

Paul Warne's MK Dons squad news ahead of this fixture is still being confirmed, with no probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information currently available. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Jack Wilshere's Luton Town are in a similar position, with team news yet to be confirmed. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and squad details will be added as they become available.

Form

MKD

MKD - Form

PET
D1-1
WIM
D0-0
CRA
W4-1
BRA
W7-1
REA
L1-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LUT

LUT - Form

STE
L2-1
BRA
L0-1
IPS
W6-0
COL
W1-1
WYC
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MK Dons head into this match with a recent League One record of one draw and one defeat from their last two third-tier outings, though they have shown a different side in cup football. Their most recent match was a 1-5 home defeat to Reading, a result that will concern Warne's side. Earlier in their last five games, they drew 0-0 with AFC Wimbledon and drew 1-1 with Peterborough United, with their wins coming in the EFL Trophy against Brentford Academy (7-1) and Crawley Town (4-1). Across those five matches, the Dons scored 13 goals but conceded eight, with the cup results flattering an otherwise inconsistent picture in the league.

Luton arrive in better shape across their recent five games, winning three, losing two, and scoring nine goals in the process. Their last outing was an impressive 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers in League One, and they also recorded a 6-0 EFL Trophy victory over Ipswich Academy. Their two defeats came against Bradford City (0-1) and Stevenage (1-2) in league action. Luton have conceded just three goals across those five matches, giving them a solid defensive foundation heading into this trip.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Milton Keynes DonsDrawLuton Town
0
0
3
EFL Trophy
Luton Town badge
Luton Town
LUT
3
Milton Keynes Dons badge
Milton Keynes Dons
MKD
0
FT
League One
Luton Town badge
Luton Town
LUT
1
Milton Keynes Dons badge
Milton Keynes Dons
MKD
0
FT
League One
Milton Keynes Dons badge
Milton Keynes Dons
MKD
1
Luton Town badge
Luton Town
LUT
4
FT
1Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored1/3

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the EFL Trophy in October 2018, when Luton Town won 3-0 as the home side. The head-to-head record across the three listed fixtures shows Luton with the upper hand, winning all three matches and scoring eight goals to MK Dons' two. The earlier encounters, both in League One in the 2004-05 season, also went Luton's way, including a 4-1 win at Stadium MK in November 2004.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth ArgylePLY
106131812+619
W
W
L
W
W
2
Bradford CityBradford CityBRA
952285+317
D
D
W
W
W
3
Stockport CountyStockport CountySTO
95132011+916
W
W
D
L
W
4
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield TownHUD
9441169+716
D
W
L
D
D
5
Cambridge UnitedCambridge UnitedCAM
94411411+316
W
D
D
W
D
6
ReadingReadingREA
94322211+1115
W
D
D
W
L
7
Oxford UnitedOxford UnitedOXF
8431169+715
D
W
D
W
W
8
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield WednesdaySHW
8431158+715
D
D
D
W
W
9
StevenageStevenageSTE
8332128+412
W
L
W
W
D
10
Burton AlbionBurton AlbionBUR
103341416-212
L
L
W
D
L
11
Mansfield TownMansfield TownMAN
93331315-212
D
W
D
D
L
12
AFC WimbledonAFC WimbledonWIM
9333710-312
L
D
D
W
W
13
Leyton OrientLeyton OrientLOR
93241311+211
D
L
W
L
D
14
Luton TownLuton TownLUT
83231615+111
W
L
L
D
W
15
Wycombe WanderersWycombe WanderersWYC
92431420-610
L
D
W
W
D
16
Doncaster RoversDoncaster RoversDON
82339909
W
W
L
L
D
17
Leicester CityLeicester CityLEI
82331014-49
L
D
W
L
W
18
BlackpoolBlackpoolBLA
82241314-18
L
L
D
L
L
19
BarnsleyBarnsleyBAR
8224815-78
L
D
L
L
W
20
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough UnitedPET
9225714-78
W
L
L
D
L
21
BromleyBromleyBRO
8224920-118
L
W
D
L
L
22
Notts CountyNotts CountyNOC
8143811-37
L
L
L
D
D
23
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes DonsMKD
8062915-66
L
D
D
D
L
24
Wigan AthleticWigan AthleticWIG
8116513-84
L
L
D
L
W
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In League One, MK Dons are currently 23rd, deep in the relegation places, while Luton Town sit in 14th, comfortably mid-table. The gap between the two sides underlines the contrasting pressures each team faces going into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Milton Keynes Dons vs Luton Town today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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