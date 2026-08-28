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League One
team-logoMilton Keynes Dons
Stadium MK
team-logoLeicester City
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How to watch today's Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City
Milton Keynes Dons
Leicester City
League One

How to watch the League One match between Milton Keynes Dons and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
League One - Game Week 3
Stadium MK

Today's game between Milton Keynes Dons and Leicester City will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 12:30.

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Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this League One fixture are listed below.

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+

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Milton Keynes Dons host Leicester City at Stadium MK in League One, with two clubs at different ends of expectation sharing the same third-tier stage this season.

Paul Warne's Dons have made an uneven start to the campaign. They have drawn their last two league outings, pulling level with Huddersfield Town and Oxford United, but have yet to register a win in the division this term.

Leicester arrive at Stadium MK under Russell Martin carrying the weight of a club still adjusting to life after the Premier League. Back-to-back relegations have placed the Foxes in unfamiliar territory, and early results in League One have done little to ease the pressure.

Martin's side were beaten 2-1 by Burton Albion in their most recent league fixture and followed that with a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Ipswich Town. Three defeats and a draw from their last four competitive matches tell a difficult story.

For the Dons, there is an opportunity to take advantage of a Leicester side still searching for consistency. Stadium MK has the potential to be a difficult environment for a club of Leicester's profile navigating an unfamiliar division.

This is a fixture that carries genuine intrigue, two clubs with contrasting trajectories meeting at a point where both need a result. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

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How to watch Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City Probable lineups

Milton Keynes Dons crest
Milton Keynes Dons
MKD
Formation
Leicester City crest
Leicester City
LEI
Leicester City crest
Leicester City
LEI

Manager

  • P. Warne

Paul Warne has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Further team news for Milton Keynes Dons will be added closer to kick-off.

Russell Martin is similarly without a confirmed squad list at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for Leicester City. Updates will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

MKD

MKD - Form

FLE
D1-1
TOT
L1-0
NOR
L4-1
OXF
D2-2
HUD
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LEI

LEI - Form

GEN
L0-1
NOR
W1-0
NOC
D1-1
BUR
L1-2
IPS
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Milton Keynes Dons have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Huddersfield Town in League One, following an earlier 2-2 draw with Oxford United. The Dons were beaten 4-1 by Norwich City in the Carabao Cup and lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season. Across those five matches they have scored six goals and conceded nine. Their only victory in that run came in a League Two fixture against Fleetwood Town, finishing 1-1 on that occasion — wait, that was a draw. MK Dons have not won in their last five matches.

Leicester City have taken one win from their last five outings, beating Northampton Town 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. They lost their most recent match 3-1 to Ipswich Town in the same competition, and were beaten 2-1 by Burton Albion in League One. A 1-1 draw with Notts County and a pre-season defeat to Genoa complete the run. Leicester have scored four goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Milton Keynes DonsDrawLeicester City
0
2
3
Carabao Cup
Milton Keynes Dons badge
Milton Keynes Dons
MKD
0
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
3
FT
Club Friendlies
Milton Keynes Dons badge
Milton Keynes Dons
MKD
0
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Milton Keynes Dons badge
Milton Keynes Dons
MKD
0
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
2
FT
League One
Milton Keynes Dons badge
Milton Keynes Dons
MKD
2
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
2
FT
League One
Leicester City badge
Leicester City
LEI
2
Milton Keynes Dons badge
Milton Keynes Dons
MKD
0
FT
2Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5


The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Carabao Cup in December 2022, when Leicester won 3-0 at Stadium MK. Across the last five recorded meetings, Leicester have not lost to the Dons, with three wins and two draws between the sides. The two League One encounters on record — from the 2008-09 season — ended 2-0 to Leicester and 2-2 respectively.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bradford CityBradford CityBRA
220030+36
W
W
2
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield TownHUD
211041+34
D
W
3
Luton TownLuton TownLUT
211065+14
D
W
4
Oxford UnitedOxford UnitedOXF
211043+14
W
D
5
Cambridge UnitedCambridge UnitedCAM
211043+14
D
W
5
Burton AlbionBurton AlbionBUR
211032+14
W
D
6
BlackpoolBlackpoolBLA
211032+14
W
D
8
BromleyBromleyBRO
211021+14
D
W
9
Stockport CountyStockport CountySTO
210143+13
L
W
10
Leyton OrientLeyton OrientLOR
210132+13
W
L
11
Mansfield TownMansfield TownMAN
21013303
L
W
12
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield WednesdaySHW
21012203
L
W
13
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough UnitedPET
210123-13
W
L
14
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes DonsMKD
20203302
D
D
15
Notts CountyNotts CountyNOC
20203302
D
D
16
Wycombe WanderersWycombe WanderersWYC
20202202
D
D
17
ReadingReadingREA
201134-11
D
L
18
Leicester CityLeicester CityLEI
201123-11
L
D
19
StevenageStevenageSTE
201123-11
L
D
20
Doncaster RoversDoncaster RoversDON
201112-11
D
L
21
BarnsleyBarnsleyBAR
201101-11
D
L
22
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth ArgylePLY
201124-21
D
L
23
AFC WimbledonAFC WimbledonWIM
201103-31
D
L
24
Wigan AthleticWigan AthleticWIG
200225-30
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In League One, Milton Keynes Dons currently sit 14th, while Leicester City are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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