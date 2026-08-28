League One - Game Week 3 29 Aug 2026 - 07:30 Stadium MK

Today's game between Milton Keynes Dons and Leicester City will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 12:30.

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Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this League One fixture are listed below.

Milton Keynes Dons host Leicester City at Stadium MK in League One, with two clubs at different ends of expectation sharing the same third-tier stage this season.

Paul Warne's Dons have made an uneven start to the campaign. They have drawn their last two league outings, pulling level with Huddersfield Town and Oxford United, but have yet to register a win in the division this term.

Leicester arrive at Stadium MK under Russell Martin carrying the weight of a club still adjusting to life after the Premier League. Back-to-back relegations have placed the Foxes in unfamiliar territory, and early results in League One have done little to ease the pressure.

Martin's side were beaten 2-1 by Burton Albion in their most recent league fixture and followed that with a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Ipswich Town. Three defeats and a draw from their last four competitive matches tell a difficult story.

For the Dons, there is an opportunity to take advantage of a Leicester side still searching for consistency. Stadium MK has the potential to be a difficult environment for a club of Leicester's profile navigating an unfamiliar division.

This is a fixture that carries genuine intrigue, two clubs with contrasting trajectories meeting at a point where both need a result. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Paul Warne has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Further team news for Milton Keynes Dons will be added closer to kick-off.

Russell Martin is similarly without a confirmed squad list at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for Leicester City. Updates will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Milton Keynes Dons have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Huddersfield Town in League One, following an earlier 2-2 draw with Oxford United. The Dons were beaten 4-1 by Norwich City in the Carabao Cup and lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season. Across those five matches they have scored six goals and conceded nine. Their only victory in that run came in a League Two fixture against Fleetwood Town, finishing 1-1 on that occasion — wait, that was a draw. MK Dons have not won in their last five matches.

Leicester City have taken one win from their last five outings, beating Northampton Town 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. They lost their most recent match 3-1 to Ipswich Town in the same competition, and were beaten 2-1 by Burton Albion in League One. A 1-1 draw with Notts County and a pre-season defeat to Genoa complete the run. Leicester have scored four goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Carabao Cup in December 2022, when Leicester won 3-0 at Stadium MK. Across the last five recorded meetings, Leicester have not lost to the Dons, with three wins and two draws between the sides. The two League One encounters on record — from the 2008-09 season — ended 2-0 to Leicester and 2-2 respectively.

Standings

In League One, Milton Keynes Dons currently sit 14th, while Leicester City are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: