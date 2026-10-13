Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 14:45 The Den

Today's game between Millwall and Swansea City will kick off at 19:45.

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Millwall vs Swansea City is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Millwall host Swansea City at The Den in a Championship fixture that pits a side searching for consistency against the division's current leaders.

Alex Neil's Millwall sit eighth in the table and will be looking to build on a winning return to action after beating Preston North End. The Lions have shown they can score goals but have also been punished defensively in recent weeks.

Swansea arrive in south London in the form of champions-elect, topping the Championship table under Vitor Matos. Three wins from their last four league outings tell their own story, and the Swans have lost just once in that same stretch.

The head-to-head record between these two sides has tilted firmly in Millwall's favour in recent meetings, though Swansea will be confident that their current form gives them every reason to believe they can reverse that trend at The Den.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes at both ends of the table context — a home win would drag Millwall closer to the top six, while Swansea have the chance to extend their advantage at the summit.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall vs Swansea City, the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time are all listed below.

How to watch Millwall vs Swansea City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Millwall head into this fixture with a mixed run of results, recording one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory away at Preston North End, which snapped a run that included back-to-back draws against West Ham United and Middlesbrough, both finishing 2-2. A 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers earlier in that sequence highlighted defensive vulnerabilities, and the Lions also exited the Carabao Cup at the hands of Newcastle United. Across those five games, Millwall scored six goals and conceded seven.

Swansea City arrive with significantly more momentum, winning three of their last five matches and losing just once. Vitor Matos's side beat Norwich City 2-1 in their most recent outing and have also claimed wins over Lincoln City and Burnley, the latter by an impressive 3-1 scoreline. Their only defeat came against Southampton. Swansea have scored seven goals in that five-match run while conceding four, and back-to-back Championship wins heading into this game underline their confidence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 Millwall victory at The Den in January 2026. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Millwall have the stronger record, winning three of the five meetings with one draw and one defeat. Swansea have found The Den a particularly difficult venue in that period, and Millwall's dominance in this series will not be lost on either dressing room.

Standings

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit top of the division while Millwall are placed eighth, making this a meeting between the league leaders and a side with genuine ambitions of closing the gap to the promotion places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Swansea City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: