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Championship
team-logoMillwall
The Den
team-logoSwansea City
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How to watch today's Millwall vs Swansea City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed teams news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Millwall vs Swansea City
Millwall
Swansea City
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Millwall and Swansea City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 10
The Den

Today's game between Millwall and Swansea City will kick off at 19:45.

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Millwall vs Swansea City is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+

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Millwall vs Swansea City lineups

4-2-3-1
Millwall crest
Millwall
MIL
page.match.formation.title
Swansea City crest
Swansea City
SWA
4-3-3
F. MarschallF. Marschallteam-logoZ. Sturgeteam-logoC. TaylorJ. CooperJ. CooperJ. Osei-TutuJ. Osei-Tututeam-logoD. Mazou-Sackoteam-logoK. LisbieM. SykesM. Sykesteam-logoJ. Metcalfeteam-logoC. NeghliL. DykesL. Dykesteam-logoL. VigourouxJ. SeeltJ. Seeltteam-logoJ. Tymonteam-logoB. Cabangoteam-logoF. LissahJ. FultonJ. FultonM. StamenicM. StamenicE. JustE. Justteam-logoZ. Vipotnikteam-logoM. Yeoteam-logoJ. Opoku
Swansea City crest
Swansea City
SWA
4-2-3-1
Millwall

Starting XI

Swansea City

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Neil
  • V. Matos

Millwall host Swansea City at The Den in a Championship fixture that pits a side searching for consistency against the division's current leaders.

Alex Neil's Millwall sit eighth in the table and will be looking to build on a winning return to action after beating Preston North End. The Lions have shown they can score goals but have also been punished defensively in recent weeks.

Swansea arrive in south London in the form of champions-elect, topping the Championship table under Vitor Matos. Three wins from their last four league outings tell their own story, and the Swans have lost just once in that same stretch.

The head-to-head record between these two sides has tilted firmly in Millwall's favour in recent meetings, though Swansea will be confident that their current form gives them every reason to believe they can reverse that trend at The Den.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes at both ends of the table context — a home win would drag Millwall closer to the top six, while Swansea have the chance to extend their advantage at the summit.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall vs Swansea City, the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time are all listed below.

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How to watch Millwall vs Swansea City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

NEW
L0-1
BLB
L3-1
MID
D2-2
WHU
D2-2
PNE
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SWA

SWA - Form

WRE
D0-0
SOU
L3-1
BUR
W3-1
LIN
W1-2
NOR
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Millwall head into this fixture with a mixed run of results, recording one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory away at Preston North End, which snapped a run that included back-to-back draws against West Ham United and Middlesbrough, both finishing 2-2. A 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers earlier in that sequence highlighted defensive vulnerabilities, and the Lions also exited the Carabao Cup at the hands of Newcastle United. Across those five games, Millwall scored six goals and conceded seven.

Swansea City arrive with significantly more momentum, winning three of their last five matches and losing just once. Vitor Matos's side beat Norwich City 2-1 in their most recent outing and have also claimed wins over Lincoln City and Burnley, the latter by an impressive 3-1 scoreline. Their only defeat came against Southampton. Swansea have scored seven goals in that five-match run while conceding four, and back-to-back Championship wins heading into this game underline their confidence.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MillwallDrawSwansea City
4
1
0
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
2
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
6Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 Millwall victory at The Den in January 2026. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Millwall have the stronger record, winning three of the five meetings with one draw and one defeat. Swansea have found The Den a particularly difficult venue in that period, and Millwall's dominance in this series will not be lost on either dressing room.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
9621157+820
W
W
W
L
D
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
95311712+518
W
D
D
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
4
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
95131513+216
W
W
W
D
W
5
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
84221511+414
L
W
W
D
L
6
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
7
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
93511311+214
W
D
W
L
D
8
MillwallMillwallMIL
94231615+114
W
D
D
L
W
9
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
9423109+114
L
L
D
W
W
10
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
94231213-114
D
W
L
L
W
11
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
95222010+1013
W
L
W
W
D
12
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
9342811-313
D
L
D
D
L
13
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
93331413+112
W
D
W
L
L
14
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
93331211+112
W
L
L
W
L
15
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
92521013-311
D
W
L
D
D
16
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
9324711-411
L
L
W
W
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
93151217-510
L
W
W
L
L
18
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
93061719-29
L
L
L
W
W
19
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
8224911-28
L
D
D
W
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
9225714-78
L
L
L
W
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
91441114-37
L
W
L
D
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
91441317-47
W
D
L
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
9135815-76
D
D
L
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
9117816-84
L
D
L
L
W
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit top of the division while Millwall are placed eighth, making this a meeting between the league leaders and a side with genuine ambitions of closing the gap to the promotion places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Swansea City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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