Championship - Championship The Den

Today's game between Millwall and Oxford will kick-off at 2 May 2026, 12:30.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Millwall vs Oxford are listed below. The match is being broadcast on Sky Sports+, which is available to existing Sky Sports subscribers. If you are not yet a subscriber, you can sign up through the link below to watch live.

Millwall host Oxford United at The Den in a Championship fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The Lions sit third in the table with the playoff places secured, while Oxford are deep in relegation trouble at 22nd.

Millwall have been one of the standout teams in the Championship this season, building a campaign that has them firmly in contention for a return to the top flight. Their recent form tells the story of a side that has found consistency at a critical point in the season.

Oxford arrive in south London in desperate need of points. Phil Gilchrist's side are rooted near the bottom of the table, and the gap between them and safety continues to look daunting with the season drawing to a close.

The visitors did show they can still produce, beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 last weekend, but losses to Wrexham and Derby in the preceding weeks underline the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. Wrexham's victory over Oxford earlier in April helped push the Welsh club back into the playoff places, which tells its own story about where the U's currently stand in the pecking order.

For Millwall, the focus will be on maintaining their third-place standing and heading into the playoffs with momentum. A draw at Leicester in midweek kept them ticking over, and Neil Harris will want his side sharp going into the final stretch.

The Den has been a fortress for Millwall this season, and Oxford will need to be at their very best to take anything from this game. With the playoff semi-finals set for May 8 and 9, the Lions cannot afford any slip-ups.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall vs Oxford, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Millwall vs Oxford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for either side ahead of this fixture. Millwall have no injuries or suspensions listed, and no probable lineup has been provided at this stage.

Oxford United also have no confirmed injury or suspension information available. Updates for both teams will be added closer to kick-off as the managers release their squad news.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Millwall head into this match with a mixed but largely positive recent run. Across their last five Championship outings, the Lions have recorded two wins and two draws alongside one defeat, picking up seven points in the process. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Leicester, following back-to-back wins over Stoke, where they won 3-1 away, and Queens Park Rangers, whom they beat 2-0 at The Den. A goalless draw with West Brom and a 2-1 home defeat to Norwich earlier in the run complete the picture. Millwall have scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Oxford's recent form is more erratic. The U's have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five Championship games, though the wins bookend a difficult middle period. Their most recent result was an impressive 4-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, but that followed a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham and a 1-0 loss at Derby. A 2-0 win over Watford and a 2-2 draw at Portsmouth round out the five-game stretch. Oxford have scored nine goals in those matches but conceded five, reflecting a side that can hurt teams going forward but remains vulnerable at the back.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in November 2025, when Oxford hosted Millwall at the Kassam Stadium and the match ended 2-2 in the Championship. Prior to that, Millwall beat Oxford 1-0 at The Den in a Championship fixture on New Year's Day 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Oxford have one win to Millwall's none, with three draws. The sides have also met in the Carabao Cup and League One in earlier encounters included in the dataset.

Standings

In the Championship table, Millwall sit third while Oxford are 22nd, with the full standings available below.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Oxford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: