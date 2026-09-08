Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 The Den

Today's game between Millwall and Newcastle United will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

UK viewers can watch Millwall vs Newcastle United live on Sky Sports, with coverage available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also carries the match for those without a full Sky subscription. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Millwall host Newcastle United at The Den in the Carabao Cup, with Alex Neil's side looking to bounce back after a turbulent run of Championship results.

The Lions arrive into this tie in difficult shape. An 11-player injury crisis contributed to a 3-0 defeat against Wrexham in the Championship, and Neil's squad has been stretched to its limits over the past fortnight.

Millwall did find some relief at the weekend, beating Bolton Wanderers 4-0 to halt a run of back-to-back league defeats. Whether that result signals a genuine recovery or merely a temporary reprieve remains to be seen in a cup tie against top-flight opposition.

Newcastle come into this fixture off the back of a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League, a result that preserved their unbeaten start to the league season. Substitute Jacob Ramsey scored an 88th-minute equaliser to complete a comeback after the Magpies had fallen two goals behind.

Manager Matthias Jaissle has guided Newcastle to two wins, two draws and one loss across their last five competitive outings, with their most recent Premier League defeat coming only in pre-season. The summer window closed with the club spending £262 million in total, though the departures of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Nick Woltemade on loan to Juventus have reshaped the squad considerably.

With Jaissle likely to rotate for a midweek cup fixture, this represents an opportunity for fringe players to stake their claim. For Millwall, a home tie against Premier League opposition offers a chance to lift spirits after a bruising few weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall vs Newcastle United live.

How to watch Millwall vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Millwall's squad has been severely tested by injuries in recent weeks, with Alex Neil managing a depleted group heading into this fixture. The club have not confirmed a probable lineup, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle has also not confirmed his selection. Given the demands of the Premier League schedule and the squad depth available following the summer window, rotation is likely. Updates on both squads will be added as they become available.

Form

Millwall's last five matches produce three wins and two losses. Their most recent result was a 4-0 home victory over Bolton Wanderers on September 5, which followed a heavy 3-0 defeat to Wrexham on September 2. Earlier in the run, they lost 5-1 to Southampton but also beat Cambridge United 1-0 in the Carabao Cup and Norwich City 3-0 in the Championship.

Newcastle's last five matches show two wins, two draws and one loss. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 Premier League draw at home to Bournemouth, with Ramsey's late equaliser completing the comeback. Before that, they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on the road and West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the Carabao Cup. Both draws came against Liverpool and Bournemouth in the league, while the single loss was a pre-season friendly against Strasbourg.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture at this time.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: