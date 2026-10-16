Championship - Game Week 11 17 Oct 2026 - 07:30 The Den

Today's game between Millwall and Lincoln City will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Millwall vs Lincoln City is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.





Millwall host Lincoln City at The Den in the Championship, with both clubs looking to shift the momentum of their respective campaigns in opposite directions.

Alex Neil's side come into this fixture sitting in mid-table, but a run of mixed results has left them needing a response on home soil. Their last outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Swansea City, a result that will have stung given it came at The Den.

Lincoln arrive in London in a difficult position. Chris Cohen's team are deep in the bottom half of the table and have been beaten in each of their last three Championship outings, including a 6-0 loss to West Ham United.

For Millwall, the home crowd will expect a reaction. The Den has historically been a fortress, and Neil will be demanding exactly that kind of performance from his players here.

Lincoln's situation is urgent. Three straight defeats, with nine goals conceded across those games, means Cohen needs points quickly if his side are to pull clear of danger.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall vs Lincoln City live.

How to watch Millwall vs Lincoln City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Millwall head coach Alex Neil has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been released by the club. Full team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Lincoln City manager Chris Cohen is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, with further updates expected as the fixture approaches.

Form

Millwall's last five Championship results make for uneven reading. Neil's side have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in that run, with their most recent outing a 1-0 defeat at home to Swansea City. A draw against West Ham United and another against Middlesbrough, both finishing 2-2, show Millwall can compete with strong opposition, but consistency has been the problem. They beat Preston North End 1-0 away from home, which stands as their only win in this stretch.

Lincoln's form is considerably more alarming. Cohen's team have lost three and won two of their last five, but the defeats have been heavy. A 6-0 loss to West Ham United is the most recent result, following a 3-0 reverse against Sheffield United. Their two wins, both by a 1-0 scoreline against Bristol City and Preston North End, offer some evidence of resilience, but the goals-against column tells a troubling story.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Millwall and Lincoln City has been provided for this fixture.

Standings

In the Championship table, Millwall sit comfortably in mid-table while Lincoln find themselves in the bottom third of the division, making this a fixture that carries genuine urgency for the visitors and a chance for the hosts to build separation from the struggling sides below them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Lincoln City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: