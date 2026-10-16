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Championship
team-logoMiddlesbrough
Riverside Stadium
team-logoCardiff City
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How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City
Middlesbrough
Cardiff City
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Cardiff City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 11
Riverside Stadium

Today's game between Middlesbrough and Cardiff City will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Use the link below to access the broadcast.

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Middlesbrough host Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium in an EFL Championship fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

The home side arrive in strong form and sitting near the top of the table, making this a chance to cement their place among the division's frontrunners. Cardiff, by contrast, are deep in the relegation zone and badly need points to drag themselves clear of trouble.

Kim Hellberg's Middlesbrough have won three of their last five Championship matches and are scoring freely, with their recent run including a 4-3 victory over Norwich City and a 2-3 win away at Stoke City.

Brian Barry-Murphy's Cardiff come into this on the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Watford, which offered a rare burst of confidence for a side that has otherwise struggled for consistency. Their form across the last five games reads two wins, one draw, and two defeats.

The head-to-head record favours Middlesbrough, who have dominated recent meetings between these clubs. Cardiff will need to produce something well above their recent average to take anything from Teesside.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, read on.

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How to watch Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Probable lineups

Manager

  • K. Hellberg

Middlesbrough are managed by Kim Hellberg. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of this fixture, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off once official information is available.

Cardiff City are managed by Brian Barry-Murphy. As with the home side, no squad availability details have been confirmed at this stage. Further updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

MID

MID - Form

NOR
W4-3
MIL
D2-2
BIR
D2-2
WOL
W1-0
STK
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CAC

CAC - Form

STK
D1-1
BOL
L1-0
CHA
W3-1
BLB
L2-1
WAT
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Middlesbrough head into this match in solid shape, with three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five Championship outings. They beat Stoke City 2-3 away from home most recently and followed that with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Their five-game run also includes a 4-3 victory against Norwich City, and they have scored 11 goals across those matches while conceding eight. Two draws against Birmingham City and Millwall show they can be stretched, but the overall picture is of a side with genuine momentum.

Cardiff's last five games tell a more mixed story. They beat Watford 5-1 in their most recent outing and also defeated Charlton Athletic 3-1, but losses to Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers sit alongside a draw with Stoke City. Across five matches, Cardiff have scored 10 goals but conceded six, with their results lacking the consistency needed for a side in their league position.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MiddlesbroughDrawCardiff City
4
1
0
Championship
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
1
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
1
FT
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
0
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
2
FT
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
1
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
4
FT
Championship
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
2
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
0
FT
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
1
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
3
FT
12Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1 at the Riverside Stadium in January 2025. Middlesbrough have won three of the last five encounters, with Cardiff yet to take a victory in that run. Boro's wins include a 4-1 result at Cardiff in April 2024 and a 3-1 victory at the same venue in February 2023, pointing to a clear pattern of dominance in recent years.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106312014+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
105412912+1719
W
D
D
W
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511711+617
W
W
D
W
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
10451159+617
W
D
D
D
D
6
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
105231815+317
W
L
L
W
W
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
106222110+1116
W
W
L
W
W
9
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141716+116
L
W
W
W
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
13
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
103521013-314
D
D
L
D
D
14
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
103341414012
L
W
L
L
W
16
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
93241213-111
W
L
D
D
W
17
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
10325717-1011
L
L
L
W
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
103071720-39
L
L
L
L
W
21
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
10136919-106
L
D
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118820-124
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

Middlesbrough sit second in the Championship, placing them firmly in automatic promotion contention. Cardiff are 19th, which puts them inside the relegation zone, making this fixture a study in contrasts between a side chasing the top flight and one fighting to stay in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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