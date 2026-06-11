World Cup - Grp. A Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Mexico and South Africa will kick-off at 11 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Mexico vs South Africa is available to watch live on ITV1 and STV, with live stream options via ITVX and STV Player. The full broadcaster details and links are listed below.

Mexico open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, with the Group A fixture marking one of the tournament's opening day matches on June 11.

Playing on home soil, Javier Aguirre's side carry the weight of a nation's expectation into a competition they are co-hosting alongside the United States and Canada. The atmosphere inside the Azteca is set to be extraordinary.

Mexico arrive in strong form. A 5-1 demolition of Serbia in their final pre-tournament friendly underlined a team with genuine attacking threat, and El Tri extended their unbeaten home run to 22 matches in that game.

South Africa, meanwhile, come in as the group's relative outsiders. Hugo Broos has built a resilient squad, and Bafana Bafana will point to a 1-0 win over Jamaica in their most recent outing as evidence that they are not here simply to make up the numbers.

The two nations last met at a World Cup on this very date in 2010, when a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg opened that tournament. Sixteen years on, both sides will be looking for a winning start in Group A.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Mexico vs South Africa, including TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Mexico vs South Africa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Javier Aguirre names a projected XI featuring Jose Rangel in goal, with a back four of Israel Reyes, Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes, and Jesus Gallardo. Alvaro Fidalgo and Erik Lira are set to operate in midfield, with Brian Gutierrez and Roberto Alvarado providing width. Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the hosts.

Hugo Broos sets up South Africa with Ronwen Williams between the posts and a defensive line of Aubrey Maphosa Modiba, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Khuliso Mudau. Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, and Teboho Mokoena form the midfield, with Oswin Appollis supporting Lyle Foster and Tshepang Moremi in attack. Bafana Bafana also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico head into this fixture in excellent shape, winning three and drawing two of their last five matches without a single defeat. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-1 victory over Serbia, preceded by a 1-0 win over Australia. El Tri also drew 1-1 with Belgium and held Portugal to a goalless draw in earlier friendlies, scoring nine goals and conceding just two across the run.

South Africa's recent record is more mixed, producing one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away win against Jamaica, which followed a goalless draw with Nicaragua. Bafana Bafana lost 2-1 to Panama in March and suffered the same scoreline against Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. South Africa scored three goals and conceded five across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last 2 matches RSA 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win South Africa 1 - 1 Mexico

South Africa 2 - 1 Mexico 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2





The two sides have met twice in recorded competitive history. Their most recent encounter came at the 2010 FIFA World Cup on June 11, when South Africa and Mexico drew 1-1 in Johannesburg. Before that, South Africa beat Mexico 2-1 in the 2005 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Across both meetings, the overall record stands at one win apiece with two goals scored by each side.

Standings

In Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico currently sit second and South Africa third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs South Africa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: