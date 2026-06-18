Today's game between Mexico and Republic of Korea will kick-off at 19 Jun 2026, 02:00.

Mexico vs South Korea is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer. The BBC Sport website will also carry live coverage. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Mexico and South Korea meet in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Guadalajara, with both sides arriving off winning starts to the tournament.

Javier Aguirre's side made an emphatic statement on Matchday 1, beating South Africa 2-0 at the Estadio Azteca. Julián Quiñones opened the scoring inside eight minutes and Raúl Jiménez sealed it in the 66th, though a late red card for César Montes left a cloud over an otherwise dominant evening for El Tri.

South Korea were equally impressive in their own way. Hong Myung-bo's side fell behind to Czechia in the 58th minute before Hwang In-beom equalised and substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu delivered a dramatic 79th-minute winner to complete a 2-1 comeback in Guadalajara.

With six points available across the remaining two matchdays, the winner here takes a commanding grip on the group. A Mexico victory puts them through to the Round of 32 with a game to spare. A South Korea win would see them leapfrog El Tri to the summit on six points.

Montes serves his suspension here, forcing Aguirre to restructure his defensive line. Edson Álvarez is expected to drop deeper to partner Johan Vásquez, with midfielders Érik Lira and Álvaro Fidalgo tasked with shielding the backline against Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in on the counter.

Son came through the Czechia match unscathed and will captain the Taegeuk Warriors as they look to exploit any gaps left by Mexico's reshuffled defence. The Paris Saint-Germain forward's pace and movement in transition represents the most serious threat Aguirre's side will face.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Mexico vs South Korea live.

How to watch Mexico vs Republic of Korea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Javier Aguirre must reorganise his defensive line after César Montes was dismissed late in the South Africa match and serves a suspension here. The rest of the Mexico squad emerged from Matchday 1 without fresh injury concerns, with Quiñones and Jiménez both expected to retain their places up front after scoring on opening day. Aguirre's projected XI reads: Jose Rangel; Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Israel Reyes; Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora; Julian Quinones, Alvaro Fidalgo, Roberto Alvarado; Raul Jimenez.

South Korea head into this fixture with a clean bill of health and no suspensions to contend with. Hong Myung-bo has a fully available squad to select from, with Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in both coming through the Czechia win unscathed. The projected XI for the Taegeuk Warriors is: Seung-Gyu Kim; Gi-Hyuk Lee, Min-Jae Kim, Han-Beom Lee; Jae-Sung Lee, In-Beom Hwang, Young-Woo Seol; Kang-In Lee, Tae-Seok Lee, Seung-Ho Paik; Heung-Min Son.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 3 C. Montes Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 2-0 World Cup victory over South Africa on June 11, and they also ran out 5-1 winners against Serbia in a pre-tournament friendly on June 5. Their only dropped points in this run came in a 1-1 draw with Belgium in April. Across the five games, El Tri scored 11 goals and conceded three, keeping two clean sheets.

South Korea have won three of their last five. Their most recent outing was the 2-1 comeback win over Czechia on June 12, and they also thrashed Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 on May 31. Their two defeats in this period came against Austria, who won 1-0, and Ivory Coast, who won 4-0, both in March friendlies. The Taegeuk Warriors scored nine goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 10, 2025, when the teams drew 2-2 in a friendly. Before that, Mexico won 3-2 in a November 2020 friendly. Across the last five meetings, Mexico have won three, with one draw and one South Korea victory — a 2-1 win for Korea Republic at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Mexico have scored 11 goals across those five fixtures, with South Korea netting seven.

Standings

In Group A of the 2026 World Cup, Mexico currently sit first and South Korea second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Republic of Korea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: