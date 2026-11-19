How to watch Mexico U17 vs Romania U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 1 21 Nov 2026 - 10:30

Mexico U17 and Romania U17 meet in Group K of the World Cup U17, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the standings.

Mexico arrive at this fixture under pressure. Their tournament has been inconsistent, and a heavy 5-0 defeat to Portugal U17 in their most recent outing left them with ground to make up in the group.

The Mexicans did show resilience earlier in the competition, earning a 2-2 draw against Argentina U17, a result that demonstrated they are capable of competing at this level despite their mixed record.

Romania come into this match in sharply different form. They arrive on the back of five consecutive wins in European Championship U17 Qualification, building real momentum heading into this World Cup group stage contest.

The Romanians have been clinical in those qualifying matches, beating Italy U17 and Portugal U17 along the way, and conceding only once across the five games. Their defensive record alone marks them out as a threat.

Mexico currently sit second in Group K while Romania occupy third, making this a direct contest between two sides with something to play for.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Mexico U17 vs Romania U17, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream information.

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