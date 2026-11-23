How to watch Mexico U17 vs Cameroon U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo Ireland DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 2 24 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Mexico U17 face Cameroon U17 in Group K of the World Cup U17, with both sides chasing a better position in the table. The venue and city have not yet been confirmed.

Mexico arrive in good spirits. They beat Romania U17 1-0 in their latest outing and moved into second place in the group.

That win steadied a campaign that has swung between extremes. Mexico drew 2-2 with Argentina U17 earlier in the tournament but were beaten 5-0 by Portugal U17.

Cameroon come in on the back of a setback. They lost 2-1 to Venezuela U17 in their most recent match.

That defeat leaves them third in Group K, one place behind Mexico. They will want to close that gap quickly.

Mexico hold the edge in form and position, but the group remains tight. Here is how to follow the match, including the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

Team news & squads