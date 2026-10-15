Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stade Orange Velodrome

Today's game between Marseille and Olympiacos will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Marseille vs Olympiacos is available to watch live in the United Kingdom and Ireland. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.





Marseille host Olympiacos at the Stade Orange Velodrome in a Europa League fixture that arrives at a testing moment for Bruno Genesio's side.

Marseille head into this tie having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, though that victory — a 2-0 win over Troyes in Ligue 1 — came most recently and will have offered some relief after a difficult run.

Amine Harit and Himad Abdelli were the architects of that win, with the latter converting a stoppage-time penalty to seal the points. The result lifted Marseille to 13th in the Ligue 1 table, and Genesio will be hoping the momentum carries into European competition.

Olympiacos arrive in better shape. Imanol Alguacil's side have won four of their last five matches, including a victory over Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League group stage. They are well-drilled, compact, and carry a threat on the counter.

The two clubs have a shared European history, having met in the Champions League on four occasions. Marseille won the most recent encounter in December 2020, though Olympiacos have shown they are capable of causing problems at the Velodrome.

This is a fixture that matters for both clubs' European ambitions. Marseille currently sit 32nd in the Europa League standings, while Olympiacos occupy 13th — making this a contest with real stakes for both sides.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille vs Olympiacos live.

How to watch Marseille vs Olympiacos with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bruno Genesio takes charge of Marseille for this Europa League tie, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Olympiacos are managed by Imanol Alguacil, but similarly, no squad news or availability details have been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Marseille have recorded one win and four defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Troyes in Ligue 1, which ended a difficult run that included losses to Paris Saint-Germain, Besiktas in the Europa League, Rennes, and Paris FC. Across those five games, Marseille scored eight goals and conceded seven, pointing to a side that can create chances but has struggled for defensive consistency.

Olympiacos head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League, and they also claimed a 2-1 Europa League victory over Jagiellonia Bialystok in September. Their only defeat in that run came against OFI Crete. Across the five matches, they have shown the ability to grind out results in different competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs last met in the Champions League in December 2020, when Marseille won 2-1 at the Stade Orange Velodrome. Across the four recorded meetings between the sides — all in the Champions League — each club has claimed two victories, with Olympiacos winning 1-0 at home in October 2020 and also beating Marseille in November 2011. The series is evenly balanced, giving neither side a clear psychological edge heading into this Europa League encounter.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Marseille currently sit in 32nd place while Olympiacos are positioned 13th, making this a fixture with significant implications for both clubs' hopes of progressing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Marseille vs Olympiacos today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: