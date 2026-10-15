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Europa League
team-logoMarseille
Stade Orange Velodrome
team-logoOlympiacos
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How to watch today's Marseille vs Olympiacos Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Marseille vs Olympiacos
Marseille
Olympiacos
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Marseille and Olympiacos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Stade Orange Velodrome

Today's game between Marseille and Olympiacos will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Marseille vs Olympiacos is available to watch live in the United Kingdom and Ireland. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

HBO Max

HBO Max

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TNT Sports 6

TNT Sports 6

Click here


Marseille host Olympiacos at the Stade Orange Velodrome in a Europa League fixture that arrives at a testing moment for Bruno Genesio's side.

Marseille head into this tie having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, though that victory — a 2-0 win over Troyes in Ligue 1 — came most recently and will have offered some relief after a difficult run.

Amine Harit and Himad Abdelli were the architects of that win, with the latter converting a stoppage-time penalty to seal the points. The result lifted Marseille to 13th in the Ligue 1 table, and Genesio will be hoping the momentum carries into European competition.

Olympiacos arrive in better shape. Imanol Alguacil's side have won four of their last five matches, including a victory over Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League group stage. They are well-drilled, compact, and carry a threat on the counter.

The two clubs have a shared European history, having met in the Champions League on four occasions. Marseille won the most recent encounter in December 2020, though Olympiacos have shown they are capable of causing problems at the Velodrome.

This is a fixture that matters for both clubs' European ambitions. Marseille currently sit 32nd in the Europa League standings, while Olympiacos occupy 13th — making this a contest with real stakes for both sides.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille vs Olympiacos live.

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How to watch Marseille vs Olympiacos with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marseille vs Olympiacos Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Genesio

Bruno Genesio takes charge of Marseille for this Europa League tie, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Olympiacos are managed by Imanol Alguacil, but similarly, no squad news or availability details have been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

OM

OM - Form

PAR
L2-3
REN
L1-0
BJK
L4-1
PSG
L1-2
TRO
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
OLY

OLY - Form

VOL
W3-2
OFI
L0-1
JAG
W2-1
LEV
W0-1
PAO
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Marseille have recorded one win and four defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Troyes in Ligue 1, which ended a difficult run that included losses to Paris Saint-Germain, Besiktas in the Europa League, Rennes, and Paris FC. Across those five games, Marseille scored eight goals and conceded seven, pointing to a side that can create chances but has struggled for defensive consistency.

Olympiacos head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League, and they also claimed a 2-1 Europa League victory over Jagiellonia Bialystok in September. Their only defeat in that run came against OFI Crete. Across the five matches, they have shown the ability to grind out results in different competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MarseilleDrawOlympiacos
2
0
2
Champions League
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
2
Olympiacos badge
Olympiacos
OLY
1
FT
Champions League
Olympiacos badge
Olympiacos
OLY
1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
0
FT
Champions League
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
0
Olympiacos badge
Olympiacos
OLY
1
FT
Champions League
Olympiacos badge
Olympiacos
OLY
0
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
FT
3Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored1/4

The two clubs last met in the Champions League in December 2020, when Marseille won 2-1 at the Stade Orange Velodrome. Across the four recorded meetings between the sides — all in the Champions League — each club has claimed two victories, with Olympiacos winning 1-0 at home in October 2020 and also beating Marseille in November 2011. The series is evenly balanced, giving neither side a clear psychological edge heading into this Europa League encounter.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League standings, Marseille currently sit in 32nd place while Olympiacos are positioned 13th, making this a fixture with significant implications for both clubs' hopes of progressing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Marseille vs Olympiacos today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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