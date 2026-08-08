Carabao Cup - Game Week 1 9 Aug 2026 - 11:00 One Call Stadium

Today's game between Mansfield Town and Sheffield United will kick-off at 9 Aug 2026, 16:00.

Gemini

Mansfield Town vs Sheffield United is available to watch live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Mansfield Town host Sheffield United at One Call Stadium in the first round of the Carabao Cup, with the Blades making the short trip across the East Midlands for what promises to be a competitive early-season test.

Nigel Clough's side finished the 2025-26 League One campaign in strong form, winning three of their final four league fixtures before a pre-season defeat to Derby County. The Stags will be looking to make home advantage count against top-flight opposition.

Sheffield United arrive under Chris Wilder having spent the summer building match sharpness through a busy pre-season schedule. Four games in July produced three wins and a draw, with the Blades keeping clean sheets in two of those outings.

Wilder's squad beat Huddersfield, Rotherham, and Levante during their pre-season run, suggesting the group is settling into its shape ahead of the new campaign. A goalless draw with Bochum most recently rounded off their preparations.

For Mansfield, the Carabao Cup offers a chance to test themselves against higher-division opposition at home. Clough has built a side capable of competing on multiple fronts, and the Stags will be eager to progress.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Mansfield Town vs Sheffield United, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mansfield Town vs Sheffield United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nigel Clough has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Mansfield Town. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases its squad news.

Chris Wilder is similarly yet to confirm Sheffield United's lineup, with no injury or suspension details provided at this stage. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Mansfield Town head into this fixture having won three of their last five competitive and pre-season matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 pre-season defeat to Derby County, though that followed a strong end to the League One season in which they beat Cardiff City 5-4 and won away at both Huddersfield and Stockport. Across those five matches, the Stags scored 11 goals and conceded eight, with their attacking output particularly notable in the final weeks of the league campaign.

Sheffield United are unbeaten across their last five matches, recording three wins and two draws. Their most recent game ended 0-0 against Bochum, while a 0-0 draw with Chesterfield opened their pre-season. In between, the Blades won against Levante, Huddersfield Town, and Rotherham United, scoring five goals and conceding one across those three victories.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2026, when Mansfield Town produced a memorable result at Bramall Lane, winning 4-3 to progress at Sheffield United's expense. Prior to that, Mansfield won 3-0 in a 2022 pre-season friendly at One Call Stadium. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Mansfield hold the edge with two wins to Sheffield United's one, with two draws also on the record.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mansfield Town vs Sheffield United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: