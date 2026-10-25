WSL - Game Week 7 25 Oct 2026 - 14:00 The Progress With Unity Stadium

Today's game between Manchester United Women and Manchester City Women will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 18:00.

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The WSL Manchester derby is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester United Women host Manchester City Women in the WSL at The Progress With Unity Stadium in Leigh, with the Manchester derby set to be one of the standout fixtures of the Women's Super League calendar.

United arrive in strong form under Eva Olid, having won all five of their last matches across the WSL and WSL Cup. Their most recent outing saw them beat Liverpool FC Women 3-5 in the WSL Cup, and they have not dropped a point in the league since September.

City, managed by Andree Jeglertz, sit top of the WSL table and come into this fixture off a 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion Women. They have also been active in the Women's Champions League, drawing with both Real Madrid Femenino and Bayern Munich in recent weeks.

The away side's league form has been particularly sharp, with a 4-2 win over Arsenal Women among their recent results. City have conceded only twice in their last three WSL matches.

United, sitting fifth in the table, will look to close the gap on their city rivals with a win at home. Olid's side have shown a capacity to score freely, netting 14 goals across their last five matches in all competitions.

The head-to-head record adds further edge to the occasion, with City winning the last two league meetings between the sides. United will be eager to reverse that run on home soil.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women are managed by Eva Olid, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Andree Jeglertz takes charge of Manchester City Women, with no probable lineup, injury news, or suspension details currently available for the away side either. Further squad information will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Manchester United Women have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, recording a perfect W5 record. Their latest result was a 3-5 victory over Liverpool FC Women in the WSL Cup on 21 October, and they also beat Charlton Athletic 1-3 in the WSL on 18 October. Across those five matches, United scored 14 goals and conceded nine, with wins over West Ham United Women and Durham Women FC also in that run.

Manchester City Women have won three of their last five matches, drawing the other two, for a W3 D2 record. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 WSL win over Brighton & Hove Albion Women on 18 October, while a 4-2 victory over Arsenal Women on 4 October stands out as another strong result. City drew 1-1 with Real Madrid Femenino and 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League during the same period, scoring 12 goals and conceding nine across all five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-3 win for Manchester City Women, played at The Progress With Unity Stadium on 28 March 2026 in the WSL. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, City have won three, United have won one, and one match ended in a draw, with the two sides level at 2-2 in a WSL meeting in May 2025.

Standings

In the WSL table, Manchester City Women sit first, while Manchester United Women are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: