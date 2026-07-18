Today's game between Manchester United and Wrexham will kick-off at 18 Jul 2026, 16:00.

Gemini

Manchester United vs Wrexham is available to watch on MUTV. Details on how to access the live stream are below.

Manchester United open their pre-season programme against Wrexham in a Club Friendly, with Ruben Amorim's squad using the fixture to begin building towards the 2026-27 campaign.

United finished the Premier League season in strong form, winning four of their final five matches. That run included a 3-2 win over Liverpool and a 0-3 victory away at Brighton, giving the squad genuine momentum heading into the summer.

The transfer window has already moved quickly at Old Trafford. Youri Tielemans has arrived from Aston Villa for £35 million, describing the club as the perfect fit for his ambitions, while Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos has made the switch from Chelsea after pushing for a move that offers him a clearer path to regular football.

Eighteen-year-old Colombian midfielder Cristian Orozco has also completed his transfer to the club, adding another layer of intrigue to what United's squad could look like as the season progresses. Less settled is the situation around Marcus Rashford, whose £40 million release clause has now expired. The forward has rejected several offers, meaning any departure will require direct negotiations with the board.

Wrexham arrive in pre-season mode after a mixed end to their Championship campaign. Phil Parkinson's side drew 0-0 with Wisla Krakow in their first friendly outing, suggesting they are still working their way up to full fitness.

For United's new arrivals, this match offers an early chance to get minutes and make an impression under match conditions. For Wrexham, facing a Premier League side is a useful benchmark ahead of another Championship season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester United vs Wrexham, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester United vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Manchester United ahead of this fixture. Injury, suspension, and squad selection details will be updated as they are confirmed closer to kick-off.

Wrexham have also not released official squad information at this stage. Updates on their availability will be added in due course.

Form

Manchester United arrive in pre-season having won four of their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-3 win away at Brighton, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 and Liverpool 3-2 during that run. The only points dropped came in a goalless draw with Sunderland. Across those five matches, United scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Wrexham's recent record is more modest. They won two and drew two of their final four Championship fixtures before the season ended, but suffered a 3-1 defeat to Coventry City in April. Their pre-season has started quietly, with a 0-0 draw against Wisla Krakow their only outing so far. Across their last five matches, they scored three goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

MUN Last match WRE 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Manchester United 1 - 3 Wrexham 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

These two clubs have one recorded meeting in recent history. In a pre-season friendly in July 2023, Wrexham produced a 3-1 win over Manchester United. That remains the only head-to-head result between the sides.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: