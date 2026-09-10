Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Sabah FK will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Manchester United vs Sabah FK is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester United open their Champions League campaign at Old Trafford against Sabah FK, with Michael Carrick's side looking to build momentum after a mixed start to the Premier League season.

The Red Devils arrive into European competition having taken four points from their opening three top-flight fixtures, including a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town but also a 2-0 defeat at Hull City that will have concerned the United manager.

Carrick faces scrutiny heading into the tie. Wayne Rooney has already issued a pointed warning about the club's tolerance for a slow start, and the failure to strengthen defensively during the summer window has drawn sharp criticism from former United figures.

Sabah FK arrive in Manchester with genuine confidence. The Azerbaijani side beat Hapoel Beer Sheva across two legs to reach the group stage and have won their last three competitive matches, including a 5-0 demolition of Zira at the weekend.

There is a subplot worth watching at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford, back at the club after his loan spell, is yet to score since returning and will be eager to make his mark on the European stage, even if those close to him insist he is not chasing his first goal with any sense of desperation.

Luke Shaw's absence from training this week added a fresh anxiety around United's left-back position, though the club moved quickly to reassure supporters that the situation is not as serious as it first appeared.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester United vs Sabah FK live.

How to watch Manchester United vs Sabah FK with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick is expected to name a strong side for the European opener. The projected XI includes Senne Lammens in goal, with a back four of Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro. Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans are expected to operate in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes supporting Benjamin Sesko up front. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for United at this stage, though Luke Shaw's absence from a training session earlier this week bears monitoring ahead of kick-off.

Sabah FK head coach Valdas Dambrauskas is set to deploy Stas Pokatilov between the sticks, with a back line of Rahman Dashdamirov, Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet and Tymoteusz Puchacz. Ivan Lepinjica, Umarali Rakhmonaliev and Veljko Simic are named in midfield, with Aleksey Isayev, Christian Nwachukwu and Joy-Lance Mickels expected further forward. No injury or suspension concerns have been reported for the away side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Manchester United head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League, while their best result in that run was a 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town. United also suffered a 2-4 friendly defeat to AC Milan during pre-season. Across those five matches, the side scored 10 goals and conceded nine, suggesting attacking intent but defensive vulnerability.

Sabah FK arrive in considerably sharper form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-0 win over Zira, and they also recorded a 5-2 victory over Hapoel Beer Sheva in Champions League qualification. Their only defeat in that run came against the same Hapoel Beer Sheva side, losing 2-1 in the first leg before overturning the deficit. They have scored 13 goals across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Manchester United and Sabah FK have been recorded. This fixture at Old Trafford will be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Both Manchester United and Sabah FK enter the Champions League group stage positioned seventh in the standings table at this early stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Sabah FK today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: