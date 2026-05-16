Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at 17 May 2026, 12:30.

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This Premier League fixture is available to watch live on TV and via live stream in the United Kingdom. Sky Sports holds the broadcast rights, with coverage available across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also provides a live stream option for viewers without a full Sky subscription.

If you are travelling abroad, a VPN can allow you to access your usual UK streaming service from overseas, letting you watch the match as you normally would from home.

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

United arrive in strong form under interim head coach Michael Carrick, who has guided the club back into Champions League contention. A broad agreement is reportedly in place to appoint Carrick on a permanent basis, and the atmosphere around the club reflects that renewed sense of direction.

Bruno Fernandes has been central to that resurgence. The Portuguese captain recently claimed a record-breaking fifth Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award and was named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year, cementing his standing as the club's most consistent performer in the modern era.

Forest arrive under considerable pressure. Sitting deep in the relegation zone, they carry a lengthy injury list into this fixture and will need something from Old Trafford to keep their survival hopes alive. Their recent Europa League campaign added fixture congestion to an already stretched squad.

The visitors did take a point from their most recent outing, drawing 1-1 at Newcastle United, but a 4-0 Europa League defeat to Aston Villa in midweek will have dented confidence heading into one of the most demanding away trips in English football.

With United pushing for a top-three finish and Forest scrapping to avoid the drop, the stakes could not be more different for each side. Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match live.

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manchester United are without several key players heading into this fixture. Matheus Cunha, who features in the projected XI, will be watched closely, but the absences of Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko, Casemiro, and Matthijs de Ligt leave gaps in midfield and defence. The club has listed no suspensions. The projected XI includes Sander Lammens in goal, with Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, and Noussair Mazraoui in defence, and Bruno Fernandes operating in his familiar advanced role alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount.

Nottingham Forest carry a significantly heavier injury burden. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willy Boly, Murillo, Ibrahim Sangare, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ola Aina, Dan Ndoye, John Victor, Nicolo Savona, and Zach Abbott are all unavailable. The projected XI is named, with Matz Sels in goal and Taiwo Awoniyi leading the attack, but updates may be added closer to kick-off given the scale of Forest's absentee list.

Form

Manchester United have won three of their last five Premier League matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Sunderland, but that followed back-to-back wins over Liverpool, 3-2, and Brentford, 2-1. United also claimed victory at Chelsea earlier in the run. The only defeat came against Leeds, 2-1, in mid-April. Across those five matches, United have scored six goals and conceded five, with three consecutive wins before the Sunderland stalemate underlining their recent consistency.

Nottingham Forest have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United in the Premier League, which followed a heavy 4-0 Europa League defeat to Aston Villa. Prior to that, Forest beat Chelsea 3-1 away from home and defeated Aston Villa 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League tie. A 5-0 win at Sunderland earlier in the run stands as their most emphatic result in the sequence. Forest have scored ten goals in those five matches but conceded seven, reflecting an inconsistency that has defined their season.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2 at the City Ground in November 2025, a result that reflected the competitive nature of recent fixtures between them. Looking back across the last five encounters, Forest have shown they are capable of causing United problems, including a 2-3 win at Old Trafford in December 2024 and a 1-0 home victory in April 2025. United's sole away win in the series came in an FA Cup tie at the City Ground in February 2024. Across the five matches, goals have been shared relatively evenly, and no side has established a dominant pattern.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit third while Nottingham Forest are 16th, a contrast that frames the very different pressures driving each club into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: