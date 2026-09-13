Premier League - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Manchester City will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 16:30.

Gemini

The Manchester derby is live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. You can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, or live stream via NowTV. The match is also available in Ultra HDR on Sky Sports Ultra HDR for eligible subscribers.

The Manchester derby returns to Old Trafford on Sunday as Michael Carrick's side host Premier League leaders Manchester City in what promises to be a defining early-season fixture for both clubs.

United head into the game off the back of a Champions League win over Sabah FK, though their domestic form has been inconsistent. A 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town sits alongside a 2-0 defeat to Hull City and a 2-2 draw with Everton in their last five outings.

City arrive in far more convincing shape. Enzo Maresca's side are top of the Premier League and beat FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday. They have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Carrick faces a fitness concern over Luke Shaw, who was absent from United's midweek European fixture. The manager has confirmed Shaw will face a late test before the game, adding uncertainty to an already stretched defensive unit that is also without Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, and Manuel Ugarte.

Maresca, by contrast, has delivered a selection boost ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, with only Jeremy Doku and Nico O'Reilly confirmed absent for the visitors. Erling Haaland leads the City attack and will test a United backline that has conceded in three of its last five games.

The head-to-head record adds further edge to proceedings. United won the last meeting at Old Trafford 2-0 in January, but City ran out 3-0 winners when the sides met at the Etihad in September 2025.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Manchester derby live.

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick confirmed that Luke Shaw faces a late fitness test after the left-back was absent from United's Champions League win in midweek. Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte are all sidelined. United's projected XI is: Lammens; Martinez, Dalot, Maguire, Shaw; Tielemans, Fernandes, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Rashford, Cunha.

Enzo Maresca has reported a largely clean bill of health for City ahead of the derby. Jeremy Doku and Nico O'Reilly are the only confirmed absentees. City's projected XI is: Donnarumma; Gvardiol, Khusanov, Guehi, Dias; Cherki, E. Fernandez, Anderson; Semenyo, Ndiaye, Haaland.

Form

Manchester United have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent fixture was a 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK on September 10. United beat Ipswich Town 5-2 in the Premier League but lost 2-0 to Hull City and drew 2-2 with Everton in their other league outings. They have scored 13 goals and conceded 8 across those five games.

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Champions League win away at FC Porto on September 8. City beat Crystal Palace 4-1 and Bournemouth 2-1 in the Premier League, and defeated Coventry City 1-0. Their only defeat in this run was a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield. City have scored 8 goals and conceded 4 across the five-match period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the sides came in the Premier League at Old Trafford on January 17, 2026, when Manchester United won 2-0. Before that, City beat United 3-0 at the Etihad in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, City have won two, United have won two, and one match ended level.

Standings

In the Premier League, Manchester City sit top of the table while Manchester United are currently in 11th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: