Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Liverpool will kick-off at 3 May 2026, 15:30.

Manchester United vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, with coverage available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Viewers without a full Sky subscription can also watch live via NowTV. Full TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table, with the two clubs separated by just one place in the standings.

United arrive on the back of a morale-boosting win over Brentford, their second consecutive Premier League victory after a spell of inconsistency that included a defeat to Leeds. Michael Carrick's side have shown they can grind out results when it matters, and Old Trafford will be rocking for this one.

The mood around the club is not without its complications, though. Bruno Fernandes, United's captain and creative heartbeat, is said to be seeking assurances about the club's ambitions ahead of the summer window — a subplot that adds an edge to every performance between now and the end of the season.

Liverpool come into this fixture in strong domestic form, winning four of their last five Premier League matches. Arne Slot's side beat Crystal Palace 3-1 last weekend and have looked sharp going forward, though their Champions League campaign ended at the semi-final stage following back-to-back defeats to Paris Saint-Germain.

The absences on the Liverpool side are significant. Mohamed Salah is among those missing, and Virgil van Dijk has spoken publicly about how losing Alisson Becker — himself unavailable and the subject of transfer speculation linking him with Juventus — would be a blow to the squad. Liverpool must navigate this run-in without several key figures.

For United, the home crowd and recent momentum give them a platform. For Liverpool, the depth of their squad and the hunger to finish the season strongly in the league will be the driving forces.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manchester United are without Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha, and Matthijs de Ligt through injury, while Lisandro Martinez serves a suspension for reasons unrelated to on-field discipline. No confirmed projected XI has been released ahead of the match, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Liverpool have a lengthy injury list to contend with. Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, Stefan Bajcetic, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Hugo Ekitike, and Giovanni Leoni are all sidelined. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Manchester United have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Premier League matches, picking up eight points in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 home win over Brentford on April 27. United also claimed a 1-0 away victory at Chelsea earlier in the month, though a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds interrupted their momentum. Across those five matches, United scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Liverpool have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture was a 3-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on April 25, and they also beat Everton 2-1 away from home. Both defeats came against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals, with Liverpool losing 2-0 in each leg. In their five most recent matches, Liverpool scored eight goals and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came at Anfield in October 2025, when Liverpool hosted Manchester United in the Premier League — United came away with a 2-1 victory. Before that, the two clubs drew 2-2 at Anfield in January 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, United and Liverpool have each won once, with three draws — including a 2-2 at Old Trafford in April 2024 and a 0-3 Liverpool win at Old Trafford in September 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United currently sit third, with Liverpool one place behind them in fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: