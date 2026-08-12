Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 12 Aug 2026 - 14:30

Today's game between Manchester United and Leeds United will kick-off at 12 Aug 2026, 19:30.

Gemini

Manchester United vs Leeds United is available to watch live in the United Kingdom across several platforms. ITV1 and STV are carrying the match on free-to-air television, while ITVX and STV Player provide free live streaming options online. Premier Sports 2 and the Premier Sports Player also have the game, alongside MUTV for Manchester United subscribers.

Manchester United and Leeds United renew one of English football's most charged rivalries in a pre-season friendly, giving both clubs a final chance to sharpen ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Michael Carrick's United arrive into this fixture on the back of a busy summer. A 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain last weekend extended their unbeaten pre-season run to three matches, following a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid and a 5-0 rout of Rosenborg before that.

Off the pitch, United have been among the most active clubs in the transfer window. The £35m signing of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa has drawn widespread praise, while Andrey Santos has arrived from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £50m, with the young Brazilian insisting he is ready to make the holding midfield role his own. Marcus Rashford has also returned to Carrington from a loan spell in Spain and has been assigned a new squad number.

Leeds, meanwhile, travel to this fixture with genuine momentum. Daniel Farke's side have won three of their last four pre-season outings, including a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig and a 4-2 win at Liverpool. They will be eager to carry that confidence into a fixture that always carries extra edge regardless of the occasion.

The two clubs met twice in the Premier League last season. Leeds won 2-1 at Old Trafford in April before the sides shared a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in January. This friendly offers United an early opportunity to settle that score, and Carrick's squad will want to put down a marker before competitive football begins.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for Manchester United ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or a projected starting XI available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leeds United are similarly without confirmed squad information for this match. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data have been supplied. Further updates are expected as the game approaches.

Form

Manchester United head into this match having gone three games unbeaten in pre-season, recording two wins and one draw. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Paris Saint-Germain on August 8, following a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid and a 5-0 victory against Rosenborg. Their only defeat across the last five matches came against Wrexham, who won 1-0. Across those five games, United have scored 12 goals and conceded four.

Leeds arrive with three wins from their last four pre-season matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on August 8, and they also beat Liverpool 4-2 earlier in pre-season. A 3-2 loss to Wrexham is the only blemish on an otherwise positive run. Leeds have scored nine goals across their last five matches while conceding six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on April 13, 2026, when Leeds won 2-1 at Old Trafford. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Elland Road in January 2026. Across the last five meetings between the two clubs, Manchester United have won two, Leeds have won one, and two matches have ended level, including a goalless pre-season draw in July 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: