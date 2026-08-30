Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 11:30 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Ipswich Town will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 16:30.

Gemini

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town is being shown live in the UK across Sky Sports. Viewers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with Sky Go available for those streaming on the move. NowTV is the option for fans without a full Sky subscription.

Manchester United host Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Sunday in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture that carries immediate pressure for the home side.

Michael Carrick's team suffered a chastening 2-0 defeat at Hull City on the opening weekend, a result that left the club sitting 16th in the early standings and demanding a sharp response in front of their own supporters.

The atmosphere at Old Trafford is unlikely to be forgiving. Carrick has publicly called on his players to show a reaction, and questions continue to swirl around the squad's defensive shape following that opening-day performance.

Ipswich arrive in considerably better spirits. Gary O'Neil's side beat Sunderland 2-1 in their opening Premier League fixture and followed that with a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City, giving them genuine momentum heading into the trip to Manchester.

The Tractor Boys have also been active in the transfer market. Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios completed his move to Portman Road before the match, adding a World Cup winner with top-flight European pedigree to O'Neil's options.

Marcus Rashford's situation adds further intrigue to the United camp. The England forward rejected late interest from both Arsenal and Fenerbahce to commit to Carrick's project, though his place in the starting XI is far from guaranteed.

The TV channel and live stream options for Sunday's game are listed below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick is without several first-team players for the visit of Ipswich. Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, and Carlos Baleba are all listed as injured and unavailable. No suspensions are in place. The projected XI features Senne Lammens in goal, with a back line of Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui, and Harry Maguire. Patrick Dorgu, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Bruno Fernandes are named in midfield, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha leading the attack.

Gary O'Neil's squad is also dealing with absentees, with Jack Taylor, Azor Matusiwa, and Jaden Philogene-Bidace all sidelined through injury. No suspensions apply for Ipswich either. O'Neil's projected XI lines up with Kjell Scherpen in goal, Jacob Greaves, Issa Diop, Leif Davis, and Dara O'Shea in defence, and a midfield and attack built around Sasa Lukic, Daizen Maeda, Julio Enciso, Abdul Fatawu, Marcelino Nunez, and Emersonn. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Manchester United head into this fixture with one win from their last five matches across all competitions, recording a record of one win, one draw, and three losses. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 Premier League defeat at Hull City on August 22. Prior to that, United lost 4-2 to AC Milan in a pre-season friendly, drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain, and beat both Leeds United and Atletico Madrid in friendlies. United scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Ipswich arrive in sharp form, winning all five of their most recent fixtures. Their latest result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Leicester City on August 25, following their 2-1 Premier League win over Sunderland three days earlier. O'Neil's side also won 4-2 away to Union Berlin, 3-0 against Rayo Vallecano, and 1-0 versus Le Havre in pre-season. Across those five games, Ipswich scored 13 goals and conceded just two.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 3-2 to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on February 26, 2025. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Portman Road in November 2024. Across the five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Manchester United have won three times and drawn once, with Ipswich claiming no victories in that period.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United currently sit 16th after Matchday 1, while Ipswich Town are placed 8th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: