Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

This Carabao Cup fixture is available to watch live in the UK across Sky Sports and ITV. Sky Sports subscribers can tune in via Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Football, with the match also available in Ultra HDR. ITV are showing the game free-to-air on ITV1, with streaming available through ITVX. Scottish viewers can access the match via STV or the STV Player. Sky subscribers without a full package can stream via NowTV.

Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup, with Michael Carrick's side looking to bounce back after a bruising weekend.

United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League derby on Sunday, a result that remains clouded by controversy after officials admitted the VAR team made an error in allowing Erling Haaland's winning goal to stand. The VAR officials responsible have since been stood down for the next round of fixtures.

The mood around Old Trafford is raw. Captain Bruno Fernandes drew criticism from several pundits following his conduct during the derby, with debate continuing over his influence on Phil Foden's red card. The cup provides an early opportunity to shift the narrative.

Brighton arrive in fine form. Fabian Hurzeler's side thrashed Coventry City 5-0 on the road at the weekend, and they have been one of the more impressive sides in the early weeks of the season. They are not travelling to Manchester simply to make up the numbers.

The Seagulls have won two of the last five meetings between these clubs, including a 2-1 victory at the Amex in August 2024 and a 1-2 FA Cup win at Old Trafford in January 2026. United did respond with a 4-2 Premier League win at home in October 2025, so there is no shortage of recent edge between the sides.

Young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was one of the few United players to emerge from the derby with credit, with Ryan Giggs recently drawing comparisons between the teenager and Paul Scholes. His energy and composure in the middle of the park will be needed again here.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information has been released by the club. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is similarly yet to reveal his squad plans for the trip to Old Trafford. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the visitors at this stage, with team news to be updated ahead of the match.

Form

Manchester United head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one and losing two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League derby. Prior to that, United beat Sabah FK 4-0 in the Champions League and drew 2-2 with Everton in the league. Their best result in the run was a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, though a 2-0 home defeat to Hull City earlier in the campaign also sits in the five-match window. United scored 13 goals and conceded five across those five games.

Brighton come into this match in strong form, winning three, drawing one and losing one of their last five. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-0 away win over Coventry City in the Premier League. The Seagulls also beat Aston Villa 4-0 and Tromsoe 4-0 in their Conference League qualification campaign. A 4-3 defeat to Chelsea is the only blemish, with Brighton scoring 17 goals and conceding four across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on 24 May 2026, when Manchester United won 3-0 away at Brighton. Before that, Brighton claimed a 2-1 FA Cup victory at Old Trafford in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, United have won twice, Brighton have won twice, and one match ended level, with the sides scoring 13 goals between them.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: