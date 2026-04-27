Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Brentford will kick-off at 27 Apr 2026, 20:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Manchester United vs Brentford are listed below. The match is broadcast live in the UK across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with Now TV also offering a live stream for viewers without a full Sky subscription.

Manchester United host Brentford at Old Trafford this afternoon in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

United sit third in the table under interim manager Michael Carrick, whose position at the club has come under increasing scrutiny. Carrick recently met with INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Carrington in what is being described as an informal discussion, though the implications for the permanent managerial role are clear. Results on the pitch are doing his case no harm.

Benjamin Sesko has been one of the standout performers of United's campaign. The Slovenia international has spoken openly about his desire to win trophies at Old Trafford, and his inclusion in the projected XI reflects how quickly he has made the shirt his own.

Brentford arrive in ninth place carrying a run of form that has been more frustrating than damaging. Thomas Frank's side have drawn four of their last five matches and will need to be sharper in front of goal if they are to leave Manchester with anything.

The Bees do travel with some recent history to draw on. They have made life difficult for United in this fixture in recent seasons and will not be short of belief despite the gap in the standings.

Lisandro Martinez is absent through suspension, a consequence of his red card for a hair-pull in United's recent Premier League clash against Leeds — an incident that has since sparked wider debate after a similar offence went unpunished in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manchester United's projected XI features Benjamin Sesko leading the line alongside Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo, with Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro in midfield. Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt are both sidelined through injury, while Lisandro Martinez serves a suspension.

Brentford name a projected XI with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal and Mikkel Damsgaard alongside Mathias Jensen in midfield. The away side are without a significant number of players through injury, with Myles Milambo, Fabio Carvalho, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry and Kevin Furo all unavailable. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Manchester United have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Premier League outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 victory over Chelsea, and they also beat Aston Villa 3-1 during that run. Defeats against Leeds, who won 2-1 at Old Trafford, and Newcastle have been the low points. United have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Brentford have drawn four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a goalless stalemate at Fulham and a 0-0 draw at Leeds. Their only defeat in that stretch came against West Ham in the FA Cup, a match that ended 2-2 before a shootout exit. They drew 2-2 with both Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring four goals and conceding six across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on September 27, 2025, when Brentford beat Manchester United 3-1 at home in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brentford have won two, United have won two and one match ended in a draw. Brentford also won 4-3 at the Gtech Community Stadium in May 2025, while United's two victories both came at Old Trafford, most recently a 2-1 win in October 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United are third while Brentford sit ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: