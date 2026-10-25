Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Manchester United vs Bournemouth is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports, with coverage also available through NowTV and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester United host Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League, with Michael Carrick's position under severe pressure after a run of results that has left the club in their worst early-season form in four decades.

Carrick's side have won just one of their opening seven Premier League matches and suffered a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como in midweek. Senior players have publicly criticised both the manager and the club's technical staff in the aftermath, painting a picture of a fractured dressing room that potential managerial replacements have already flagged as a serious concern.

Bournemouth arrive at Old Trafford in decent form under Marco Rose. The Cherries have put together back-to-back wins in the Premier League and Europa League and will carry confidence into a ground where the home side are anything but settled.

United are without several key personnel through injury, further limiting Carrick's options as he attempts to arrest a slide that has the club sitting 15th in the table. A positive result here feels essential if the manager is to retain his position beyond this weekend.

Bournemouth sit 17th in the standings, but their recent European form — including a 3-0 win over AC Milan in the Europa League — suggests they are a more capable side than their league position currently reflects.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick is without Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, and Kobbie Mainoo through injury for the visit of Bournemouth. The projected XI has Senne Lammens in goal behind a back four of Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, and Noussair Mazraoui, with Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba, and Andrey Santos in midfield, and Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo leading the attack.

Marco Rose has a slightly shorter injury list, with Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, and Alex Toth unavailable for the away side. Bournemouth's projected XI features Djordje Petrovic in goal, with a back four of Adam Smith, James Hill, Antonio Silva, and Adrien Truffert, Tyler Adams and Lewis Cook in central midfield, Marcus Tavernier and Rayan in wider roles, and Justin Kluivert supporting Evanilson up front.

Form

Manchester United have managed one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League, following a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League. United have failed to win in their last four top-flight outings, drawing three and losing one.

Bournemouth have won three of their last five matches, losing two. Rose's side beat AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League most recently, and have also recorded a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz in the same competition. Their two defeats in that run came against Chelsea, who beat them 5-1, and Liverpool, who edged them 1-0 in the Premier League.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when the fixture at Bournemouth's ground ended 2-2 in the Premier League. Across the last five competitive and friendly meetings listed, neither side has been dominant, with the December 2025 Premier League fixture at Old Trafford producing a remarkable 4-4 draw and United winning a pre-season friendly 4-1 in July 2025. The head-to-head record across those five matches reflects a closely contested rivalry with high goal tallies on both sides.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United currently sit 15th while Bournemouth are 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: