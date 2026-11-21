How to watch Manchester City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Joie Stadium

Manchester City Women host Tottenham Hotspur Women at the Joie Stadium in Manchester in a WSL fixture that carries real weight for both clubs' ambitions in the top half of the table.

City arrive into this match off the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 win over BK Häcken in Sweden, a result that moved Andree Jeglertz's side up to third in the Women's Champions League standings. Super-sub contributions from Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw proved the difference on a snow-covered artificial surface in Gothenburg, with Shaw finishing coolly in the 77th minute to seal the points.

Before that European win, City suffered a 1-0 WSL defeat at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, a result that saw the Blues leapfrog them to the top of the league. City will be eager to respond on home soil and close the gap at the summit.

Tottenham arrive in Manchester in mixed form. Martin Ho's side drew 0-0 with Everton in their last WSL outing, though they produced a dominant 7-0 win over Leicester City in the WSL Cup just days later.

Spurs sit fifth in the WSL standings, four places below their hosts, and will need a strong performance to take anything from the Joie Stadium.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL fixture live, including kick-off time, team news, and recent form.

Team news & squads