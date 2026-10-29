Women's Champions League - Game Week 3 29 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Joie Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City Women and Paris Saint Germain will kick off at 29 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United States Paramount+ United Kingdom BBC Two Canada OneSoccer

Gemini

The match is available to watch live in the UK on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with coverage also available on the BBC Sport website. Viewers in the UK and other eligible regions can also stream the game on Disney+. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester City Women host Paris Saint-Germain at Joie Stadium in Manchester in the UEFA Women's Champions League, with both sides arriving at this fixture from contrasting positions in the standings.

City sit 11th in the competition table and are in need of a result to improve their standing in the league phase. Andree Jeglertz's side have shown they can compete at this level, but consistency has been a challenge.

PSG arrive in far stronger shape. Paulo Cesar's side occupy third place in the Women's Champions League standings, and they have the form to suggest they can push on from there.

The French club's recent Champions League results have been encouraging. A 5-0 win over Oud-Heverlee Leuven demonstrated their attacking threat, though a draw with Real Madrid Femenino earlier in the campaign showed they are not without vulnerability.

City, for their part, have been competitive in domestic football. Wins over Arsenal and Brighton in the WSL show they carry a goal threat, and they will look to bring that energy into a European context at home.

This is a match that matters more for City than for PSG in terms of the standings, but the visitors will be equally motivated to collect points in a competition where every game counts.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City Women vs PSG live.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Paris Saint Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women are managed by Andree Jeglertz. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Paris Saint-Germain are managed by Paulo Cesar. Similarly, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Manchester City Women head into this match with a mixed recent record, picking up two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United Women in the WSL. Prior to that, City recorded back-to-back wins, beating Brighton 3-2 and Arsenal 4-2, with those two results alone producing 11 goals across 180 minutes. Their sole Champions League result in this run was a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid Femenino.

PSG have won three of their last five matches. Their most recent game was a 1-0 victory over Montpellier FC in the Premiere Ligue. The standout result in this run was a 5-0 dismantling of Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Women's Champions League, though a 4-0 defeat to OL Lyonnes in the league represents a significant blemish on an otherwise solid period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Manchester City Women and Paris Saint-Germain. This section will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

In the UEFA Women's Champions League, Manchester City Women currently sit 11th, while Paris Saint-Germain are in third place. The gap in standings reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs in this season's competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City Women vs Paris Saint Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: