WSL - WSL Joie Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City Women and Liverpool FC Women will kick-off at 3 May 2026, 12:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women are listed below. Sky Sports Premier League is carrying this WSL fixture, with NowTV also available for viewers who prefer a streaming-only option.

Manchester City Women host Liverpool FC Women at the Joie Stadium in Manchester in a Women's Super League fixture that could have real bearing on the final shape of the title race.

City arrive at this match as WSL leaders, though their position at the top took a dent last weekend. Gareth Taylor's side lost 3-2 to Brighton at the Broadfield Stadium, a result that trimmed their lead over second-placed Chelsea to nine points, with Arsenal sitting 11 back but holding three games in hand.

That defeat will have stung. City had led through Kerolin's early strike but were pegged back before half-time, then fell behind early in the second half and could not recover despite Khadija Shaw pulling one back. The dropped points have reopened questions about whether the title is as secure as it appeared.

Liverpool come into this game in mixed form themselves. Matt Beard's side lost 1-0 to West Ham last weekend in the WSL, a result that leaves them in the bottom half of the table. At tenth in the standings, Liverpool's priorities this season have shifted towards consolidation rather than a title challenge.

There is a wider subplot around City heading into the final weeks of the campaign. Reports have linked the club with moves for free agents including England forward Beth Mead and Ireland international Katie McCabe, suggesting ambitions that extend well beyond the current season.

Still, the focus this week is on three points. City will want an immediate response after the Brighton defeat, while Liverpool will be looking to build on a competitive recent record against the division's leading sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL fixture, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for Manchester City Women ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further squad news.

Liverpool FC Women have also not yet confirmed any absences or a probable starting lineup. Further team news is expected to be made available in the days leading up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Manchester City have taken three wins from their last five matches across all competitions, but their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 WSL defeat to Brighton. Prior to that, they beat Manchester United 3-0 and Tottenham 5-2 in the league, and won 1-0 at Birmingham City in the FA Cup. Their only other dropped points in that run came in a goalless draw at Aston Villa. City have scored eleven goals across those five games and conceded five.

Liverpool have also recorded three wins from their last five, though their most recent match ended in a 1-0 WSL loss at West Ham. Their other results in that stretch include a 2-3 win at Everton in the league, a 1-0 FA Cup win at Charlton Athletic, and a 2-0 victory over Leicester City in the WSL. A goalless draw with Brighton rounds out the five. Liverpool scored six goals and conceded two across those matches, excluding the most recent defeat.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2025, when Manchester City won 2-1 at Liverpool in a WSL fixture. City have won four of the last five encounters in this series. The one Liverpool win in that run came in a 1-2 result at the Joie Stadium in October 2024. City's dominance across the dataset is clear, with victories including a 4-0 win at home in February 2025 and a 5-1 result at the Joie Stadium in January 2024.

Standings

Manchester City sit top of the WSL table heading into this fixture, while Liverpool are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: