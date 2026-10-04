WSL - Game Week 5 4 Oct 2026 - 11:30 Joie Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City Women and Arsenal Women will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 16:30.

Gemini

Manchester City Women vs Arsenal Women is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also carries the match for those without a full Sky subscription. Links to all viewing options are listed below.





Manchester City Women host Arsenal Women at the Joie Stadium in Manchester in a WSL fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at very different ends of the table.

City come into this match as WSL leaders, making this a chance to extend their advantage at the top. Arsenal arrive in seventh place, a position that does not reflect their continental ambitions but does underline the inconsistency that has plagued their domestic campaign.

Andree Jeglertz's City side have been difficult to beat, mixing Champions League group stage football with solid WSL performances. Their recent draw against Real Madrid Femenino showed they can hold their own against elite European opposition.

Renee Slegers' Arsenal have had a more turbulent week. The Gunners surrendered a two-goal lead against Paris FC in the Women's Champions League, drawing 2-2 after a late penalty conceded in the 87th minute. Striker Alessia Russo described the result as "not ideal", and the mood in the away camp will need resetting before this trip to Manchester.

Arsenal's WSL form has also been patchy. A defeat to Chelsea last weekend leaves them needing a response, and a trip to face the league leaders is exactly the kind of fixture that will define their season.

With Sky Sports broadcasting the match live, both sets of supporters can follow every moment. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Arsenal Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester City are managed by Andree Jeglertz, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Arsenal head into the fixture under Renee Slegers with no confirmed squad news published at this stage. Full team news will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Manchester City have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing the other two without a single defeat. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Real Madrid Femenino in the Women's Champions League. Earlier in that five-match run, City beat Liverpool 4-2 in the WSL and drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in Europe, showing both attacking output and a tendency to concede in tight games.

Arsenal have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Paris FC in the Women's Champions League, a game they led by two goals. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the WSL. Arsenal have struggled to convert dominant positions into wins, taking just four points from a possible fifteen in their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Arsenal won 1-0 at home in the WSL. Before that, Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-2 at the Joie Stadium in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is closely contested, with City winning two, Arsenal winning two, and one draw, including a 2-2 at Arsenal in September 2024.

Standings

Manchester City sit top of the WSL table, while Arsenal are currently in seventh place. The gap between the sides in the standings makes this a significant test of Arsenal's title credentials and a chance for City to consolidate their position at the summit.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City Women vs Arsenal Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: