Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Sunderland will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 14:00.

Gemini

Manchester City vs Sunderland is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the match via NowTV or in Ultra HDR through Sky Sports Ultra HDR. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester City host Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to extend a run of form that has produced five consecutive wins across all competitions.

City arrive in confident shape. Their 1-0 derby victory at Old Trafford last weekend, sealed by Erling Haaland, underlined their domestic authority, and a 2-0 Champions League win over FC Porto earlier in the month confirmed they are operating at a high level across both fronts.

The game carries added significance for Sunderland, who sit in the bottom half of the table and know a trip to the Etihad represents one of the sternest tests the Premier League can offer. Regis Le Bris's side have shown resilience in patches, picking up wins against Fulham and Hull City in recent weeks.

The Black Cats arrive with genuine momentum behind them. Their historic 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar on September 16 — their first victory in European competition in 53 years — gave the squad and fanbase a significant lift heading into this fixture.

Phil Foden's absence through suspension will test Maresca's attacking options, though the emergence of 17-year-old Floyd Samba — who scored twice on his professional debut in the Carabao Cup win over Norwich City — has given City an exciting new option in forward areas.

For all the narrative surrounding both clubs, the gap in league position tells its own story. City sit second in the Premier League table, while Sunderland are down in 14th and badly need points to move clear of the lower reaches.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca names a strong projected XI, with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind a back four of Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and Matheus Nunes. Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson, and Iliman Ndiaye are named in midfield, with Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland leading the attack. Phil Foden is suspended and will play no part.

For Sunderland, Regis Le Bris is without Habib Diarra, Romaine Mundle, and Omar Alderete through injury, while Reinildo is suspended. The projected XI sees Robin Roefs start in goal, with a back five of Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Trai Hume, Kevin Danso, and Thomas Meunier. Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki anchor midfield, with Nilson Angulo, Enzo Le Fee, and Brian Brobbey ahead of them.

Form

Manchester City head into this fixture with five wins from their last five matches across the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 demolition of Norwich City in the Carabao Cup, and they followed that up a run that included a 1-0 win at Manchester United and a 2-0 victory over FC Porto in Europe. City have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games, with earlier wins over Crystal Palace and Bournemouth rounding out a period of consistent output.

Sunderland's recent record is more mixed but not without promise. They have won three of their last five matches, with the 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar their most recent result. That followed a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, though wins over Hull City in the Carabao Cup, a draw at Brentford, and a victory at Fulham show Le Bris's side can grind out results. Across those five games, Sunderland have scored four goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light in January 2026, with Manchester City winning the reverse fixture 3-0 at the Etihad in December 2025. Looking across the last five head-to-head encounters, City have won three, drawn one, and lost none, with the solitary draw being that January stalemate. The earlier meetings in this dataset — both from the 2016-17 season — also went City's way, underlining their dominance in this fixture over recent years.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City sit second while Sunderland are 14th. The 12-place gap between the sides reflects the difference in resources and expectations, with City chasing the title and Sunderland focused on consolidating their top-flight status.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: