Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain is available to watch live via TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Live stream options are listed below.





Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday, October 14, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to assert themselves in the early-season standings against the competition's current pace-setters.

City arrive on the back of a commanding 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield, a result that underlined their domestic authority and sent a clear message to European rivals. Rayan Cherki has drawn widespread praise for his creativity in the final third, while Jeremy Doku's impact from the bench against Liverpool was devastating.

The financial charges hanging over the club have done little to dampen the mood inside the camp. Midfielder Elliot Anderson has spoken openly about squad unity, with the external pressure appearing to tighten the group's resolve rather than fracture it.

PSG arrive in Manchester sitting fifth in the Champions League standings and in confident form under Luis Enrique. The French side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 6-1 demolition of Slovan Bratislava in the league phase, and carry genuine momentum into this fixture.

Questions linger over Ousmane Dembele's role, with his limited minutes under Enrique continuing to attract scrutiny in France. PSG's squad depth, however, remains formidable, and Enrique has shown no shortage of attacking options across the opening weeks of the campaign.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of intrigue. PSG claimed a 4-2 win in the most recent meeting in January 2025, though City have their own strong history against the French side in European competition.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs PSG live.

How to watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a strong side, with his projected XI featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind a back four of Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, and Josko Gvardiol. Phil Foden, Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki, and Elliot Anderson are set to operate in midfield, with Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Luis Enrique is set to deploy Matvey Safonov in goal for PSG, with a defensive line of Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, and Willian Pacho in front of him. Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz are expected in midfield, with Ferran Torres, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Ousmane Dembele providing the attacking threat. PSG also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Manchester.

Form

Manchester City head into this fixture having won all five of their last matches across the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Champions League. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, and they have also put five past both Sunderland and Norwich City in recent weeks. City have scored 15 goals across those five games while conceding six, with a 2-0 win at FC Porto confirming their European credentials early in the campaign.

PSG have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 2-1 Ligue 1 loss to Monaco in early September. Enrique's side have been clinical in patches, beating Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League and winning their most recent league outing 3-1 against Le Mans. They have scored 13 goals across the five fixtures and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 4-2 PSG win in the Champions League in January 2025, a result that handed the French side a clear advantage in the recent series. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, City have won three times to PSG's two, with earlier meetings in 2021 producing some of the most competitive European football between the clubs. City claimed a 2-0 win at the Etihad in May 2021 and a 2-1 victory in November of that year, though PSG responded with a 2-0 win in Paris in September 2021.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, PSG sit fifth while Manchester City are placed ninth, meaning the visitors arrive as the stronger-positioned side in the table. For City, a positive result would be a significant step towards closing the gap on the early front-runners in the league phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: