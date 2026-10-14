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Champions League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
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How to watch today's Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain is available to watch live via TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Live stream options are listed below.

TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports 1

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TNT Sports Ultimate

TNT Sports Ultimate

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HBO Max

HBO Max

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Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday, October 14, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to assert themselves in the early-season standings against the competition's current pace-setters.

City arrive on the back of a commanding 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield, a result that underlined their domestic authority and sent a clear message to European rivals. Rayan Cherki has drawn widespread praise for his creativity in the final third, while Jeremy Doku's impact from the bench against Liverpool was devastating.

The financial charges hanging over the club have done little to dampen the mood inside the camp. Midfielder Elliot Anderson has spoken openly about squad unity, with the external pressure appearing to tighten the group's resolve rather than fracture it.

PSG arrive in Manchester sitting fifth in the Champions League standings and in confident form under Luis Enrique. The French side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 6-1 demolition of Slovan Bratislava in the league phase, and carry genuine momentum into this fixture.

Questions linger over Ousmane Dembele's role, with his limited minutes under Enrique continuing to attract scrutiny in France. PSG's squad depth, however, remains formidable, and Enrique has shown no shortage of attacking options across the opening weeks of the campaign.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of intrigue. PSG claimed a 4-2 win in the most recent meeting in January 2025, though City have their own strong history against the French side in European competition.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs PSG live.

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How to watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
page.match.formation.title
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-3-3
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaM. NunesM. NunesJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolM. GuehiM. GuehiR. DiasR. DiasP. FodenP. FodenE. FernandezE. FernandezR. CherkiR. CherkiE. AndersonE. AndersonJ. DokuJ. DokuE. HaalandE. HaalandM. SafonovM. SafonovMarquinhosMarquinhosA. HakimiA. HakimiN. MendesN. MendesW. PachoW. PachoVitinhaVitinhaJ. NevesJ. NevesF. RuizF. RuizK. KvaratskheliaK. KvaratskheliaF. TorresF. TorresO. DembeleO. Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-2-3-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

Paris Saint-Germain

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • Luis Enrique

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a strong side, with his projected XI featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind a back four of Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, and Josko Gvardiol. Phil Foden, Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki, and Elliot Anderson are set to operate in midfield, with Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Luis Enrique is set to deploy Matvey Safonov in goal for PSG, with a defensive line of Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, and Willian Pacho in front of him. Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz are expected in midfield, with Ferran Torres, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Ousmane Dembele providing the attacking threat. PSG also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Manchester.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

POR
W0-2
MUN
W0-1
NOR
W5-0
SUN
W5-3
LIV
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
PSG

PSG - Form

ASM
L1-2
SLB
W6-1
B29
W0-1
OM
W1-2
LEM
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Manchester City head into this fixture having won all five of their last matches across the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Champions League. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, and they have also put five past both Sunderland and Norwich City in recent weeks. City have scored 15 goals across those five games while conceding six, with a 2-0 win at FC Porto confirming their European credentials early in the campaign.

PSG have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 2-1 Ligue 1 loss to Monaco in early September. Enrique's side have been clinical in patches, beating Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League and winning their most recent league outing 3-1 against Le Mans. They have scored 13 goals across the five fixtures and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawParis Saint-Germain
3
0
2
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
0
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
8Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 4-2 PSG win in the Champions League in January 2025, a result that handed the French side a clear advantage in the recent series. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, City have won three times to PSG's two, with earlier meetings in 2021 producing some of the most competitive European football between the clubs. City claimed a 2-0 win at the Etihad in May 2021 and a 2-1 victory in November of that year, though PSG responded with a 2-0 win in Paris in September 2021.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League standings, PSG sit fifth while Manchester City are placed ninth, meaning the visitors arrive as the stronger-positioned side in the table. For City, a positive result would be a significant step towards closing the gap on the early front-runners in the league phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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