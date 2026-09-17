Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 17 Sept 2026 - 14:30 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Norwich City will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 19:30.

Gemini

Manchester City vs Norwich City is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Use the link below to access the stream.

Manchester City host Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to add a domestic cup run to what has been a strong start to the season.

City arrive in excellent form, having won all five of their most recent fixtures across the Premier League and Champions League. Their latest result was a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, a gritty win that continued to generate headlines long after the final whistle.

That derby result came with considerable controversy. Phil Foden was sent off after 23 minutes for a retaliatory kick at Bruno Fernandes, leaving City to play the majority of the match with ten men. Erling Haaland's winning goal also attracted scrutiny, with Pro Ref officials subsequently standing down the VAR team responsible for the decision.

Haaland himself has been in commanding form, and his derby strike saw him become the all-time leading scorer in the Premier League era of the Manchester derby. Norway head coach Stale Solbakken has already held a face-to-face meeting with Maresca at the City Football Academy to discuss the striker's management ahead of the Nations League break.

Norwich arrive from the Championship, where Philippe Clement's side have been inconsistent. They won three of their last five league matches but suffered back-to-back defeats against Stoke City and Middlesbrough in that run, conceding five goals across those two losses.

The gulf in divisional quality makes City heavy favourites, though Clement will look to use the cup fixture to build momentum ahead of a congested Championship schedule.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester City vs Norwich City, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Norwich City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester City are managed by Enzo Maresca for this Carabao Cup tie. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided ahead of the fixture, and full squad details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Norwich City are led by Philippe Clement. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information has been confirmed at this stage, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Manchester City head into this fixture having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding four in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Manchester United in the Premier League. Prior to that, City beat FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League and defeated Coventry City 1-0 in the league. They also recorded a 4-1 win at Crystal Palace and edged AFC Bournemouth 2-1 in that five-match stretch.

Norwich's last five results show three wins and two defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 4-3 loss away at Middlesbrough in the Championship. They beat Birmingham City 2-1 and won 3-1 at Sheffield United in that period, but also lost 1-0 at home to Stoke City. Norwich scored 11 goals across those five matches while conceding nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2022, when Manchester City won 4-0 at Carrow Road in the Premier League. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, City have dominated, winning four times against Norwich's one victory. That sole Norwich win came in September 2019, when they beat City 3-2 at Carrow Road. City's other results in this run include two 5-0 victories at the Etihad Stadium, in August 2021 and July 2020.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Norwich City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: