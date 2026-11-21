Team News & Squad Latest

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is dealing with a trio of absentees ahead of this fixture. Antoine Semenyo, Marc Guehi, and Abdukodir Khusanov are all listed as injured, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is without Tom Cairney and Emile Smith Rowe, both sidelined through injury. No suspensions are recorded for the visitors, and a projected XI will be added when available.

Manchester City vs Fulham Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League, with both clubs arriving in contrasting states of mind but each with points to chase.

Enzo Maresca's side have endured a difficult run of domestic results, losing their last three Premier League matches against Aston Villa, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest. That slump has left City sitting third in the table, and the pressure to arrest the slide is mounting with every passing weekend.

Erling Haaland, fresh from international duty with Norway, returns to club football determined to spark a turnaround. The striker scored and assisted in Norway's Nations League win over Wales and has spoken openly about his desire to get City back on track.

Fulham arrive in Manchester in a steadier position, sitting 15th in the standings but unbeaten in their last two league outings. Alvaro Arbeloa's side drew 1-1 at Newcastle in their most recent Premier League fixture and have shown enough defensive resilience to make life uncomfortable for stronger opponents.

The west Londoners are without Tom Cairney and Emile Smith Rowe through injury, which limits their creative options in the final third. Arbeloa will need his side to be disciplined and compact if they are to take anything from the Etihad.

City's injury list adds further intrigue to the team news, with Antoine Semenyo, Marc Guehi, and Abdukodir Khusanov all sidelined ahead of the fixture. Maresca will need to shuffle his options at the back and in wide areas.

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Form

Manchester City have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest, and they also fell to Brighton 1-0 in the league before that. A bright spot came in Europe, where they won 3-2 away at RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Across those five games, City scored seven goals and conceded 10, reflecting the defensive fragility that has defined their recent run.

Fulham have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. They drew 1-1 at Newcastle in their most recent Premier League fixture and shared the spoils 1-1 with Aston Villa the week before. Their only defeat came in the Carabao Cup, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace. The Cottagers scored four goals and conceded three across the five games, suggesting a side capable of competing but not yet consistently clinical.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-0 Premier League win for Manchester City at the Etihad in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Premier League, City hold the stronger record, though Fulham claimed a memorable 4-5 victory at Craven Cottage in December 2025. City have won three of the five meetings, with Fulham winning once and one further City victory rounding out the set.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City currently sit third while Fulham are placed 15th.