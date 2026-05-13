Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will kick-off at 13 May 2026, 20:00.

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Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will be broadcast live in the UK across Sky Sports channels. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

The match is available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with Sky Sports Ultra HDR also carrying the game for compatible setups. Subscribers can also watch via the NowTV streaming platform, which offers access to Sky Sports content without a long-term contract.

If you are travelling outside the UK, you can still access your usual streaming service by using a Virtual Private Network. A VPN allows you to connect through a server in your home country and watch as normal, regardless of where you are.

Manchester City host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at different ends of the table.

City sit second in the Premier League and are chasing the title with an FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on May 16 also on the horizon. Erling Haaland has spoken openly about thinking of titles every single day, and the mood at the Etihad reflects that relentless drive for silverware.

Nico O'Reilly is among the players drawing attention this week, with the 21-year-old left-back earning strong backing to become a fixture in England's defence for years to come. His form is part of a broader City resurgence that has produced four wins from their last five matches.

Crystal Palace arrive in Manchester sitting 14th and with mixed results across competitions. Oliver Glasner's side have been active in the UEFA Conference League, beating Shakhtar Donetsk twice to progress, though their Premier League form has been inconsistent.

Palace drew 2-2 with Everton on May 10, a result that will offer limited encouragement ahead of a trip to one of the division's most demanding venues. Three players are currently sidelined through injury, which adds to the challenge facing the visitors.

The gap in league position tells much of the story, but Palace have shown they can trouble City on their day. This fixture has produced some unpredictable results in recent seasons.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manchester City have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. The projected XI includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back line of Nathan Ake, Nico O'Reilly, Manuel Akanji, and Marc Guehi. Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki are named in midfield, while Antoine Semenyo, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku, and Erling Haaland make up the attacking options.

Crystal Palace will be without Chadi Kporha, Cheick Doucoure, and Eddie Nketiah through injury. No suspensions are listed. Palace's projected XI is led by Dean Henderson in goal, with a defence of Joel Canvot, Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, and Tyrick Mitchell. Daichi Kamada, Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton, and Ben Johnson are named across midfield, with Ismaila Sarr and Jens Larsen ahead of them.

Form

Manchester City head into this match having won four of their last five games across all competitions, drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home victory over Brentford in the Premier League on May 9. That result followed a 3-3 draw with Everton, which remains the only points dropped in that run. City also beat Arsenal 2-1 and Burnley 1-0 in the league, and Southampton 2-1 in the FA Cup. Across those five matches, City scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Crystal Palace have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Everton on May 10. Palace beat Shakhtar Donetsk twice in the Conference League, winning 2-1 and 3-1, but suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League and lost 3-1 at Liverpool. They scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on December 14, 2025, when Manchester City won 3-0 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Before that, Crystal Palace beat City 1-0 in the FA Cup in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, City have won three, Palace have won one, and one match ended in a draw. City have scored 14 goals in that period, with Palace scoring five.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City are second while Crystal Palace sit 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: