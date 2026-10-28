Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 19:30.

Other English Language Commentaries

United States Paramount+ United Kingdom Sky Sports+ Canada Fubo India FanCode

Gemini

Manchester City vs Brighton is available to watch live on Sky Sports+. Use the affiliate link to access the stream directly.

Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in the Carabao Cup fourth round, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to build momentum in domestic cup competition.

City arrive into this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions, though their Premier League form has been patchy. A 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend underlined the inconsistency that has dogged Maresca's squad through the opening months of the season.

Brighton make the trip to Manchester just days after suffering a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Anfield. Fabian Hurzeler's side were frustrated by Liverpool's defensive discipline, with the German coach insisting his team created enough to deserve more from that game.

Despite that setback, the Seagulls remain in strong overall form. They have won three of their last five matches, including a 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace, and Hurzeler will be eager to use this cup tie as a platform to restore confidence in his squad.

Brighton face a gruelling run of fixtures, with this Carabao Cup tie followed immediately by a Premier League meeting with the same opponents on Saturday and then a Conference League trip to Getafe on November 5. Squad rotation is expected on both sides.

TV channel and live stream options for this Carabao Cup fourth-round tie are listed below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca has not confirmed his probable lineup for Manchester City ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information has been provided. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Fabian Hurzeler also has no confirmed team news available at this stage for Brighton & Hove Albion. Given the Seagulls' congested fixture schedule, rotation from the side that lost at Anfield is likely, though no official lineup has been released. Further updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Manchester City head into this fixture with a W3-D0-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, though they bounced back well earlier in the run with a 5-1 Champions League victory over AEK Athens. City have scored 11 goals across those five games and conceded 10, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but vulnerable defensively. A 3-0 Premier League win over Liverpool stands as the standout result in that sequence.

Brighton arrive with a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, which ended a run of three consecutive wins including a 5-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace. The Seagulls drew 0-0 with Jablonec in the Conference League during that stretch, keeping four clean sheets across the five fixtures and conceding only twice in total.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on January 7, 2026, when Manchester City and Brighton drew 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, Brighton have won two matches, City have won one, and two have ended in draws. The Seagulls claimed a 2-1 home Premier League win over City in August 2025, while City's sole victory in this run was a 4-0 triumph at Brighton in April 2024.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: